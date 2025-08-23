Nancy Mace ‘Scorched Earth’ Fallout, Prosecutor Under Fire – Week In Review 8/23/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Last Sunday (August 17, 2025), our media outlet published video we obtained of Charleston, South Carolina entrepreneur Eric Bowman allegedly assaulting an unnamed victim at his home on Sullivans Island in September 2016.

Three days later, Bowman was arrested and charged with first degree domestic violence. As of this writing, he remains incarcerated at the Charleston County detention center after a magistrate denied bond on this charge.

Bowman, readers recall, was one of four individuals singled out by U.S. first district congresswoman (and 2026 South Carolina gubernatorial frontrunner) Nancy Mace in her February 2025 “scorched earth” speech on the floor of the U.S. Congress. Bowman’s arrest is the latest fallout from Mace’s seismic speech – which continues to reverberate across the Palmetto political landscape.

Our research director Jenn Wood joined me to discuss the Bowman news as well as a major victory for Mace in federal court.

***

In other news, special projects director Dylan Nolan and I broke down another tremendously hectic week in South Carolina politics – with multiple candidates for governor refining their pitches to broad swaths of undecided voters.

Finally, Jenn and I discussed a case she has covered extensively – the apparent unjust conviction of Michael Wilson Pearson, who continues serving a sixty-year sentence more than two years after prosecutors obtained information attesting to his innocence.

Is South Carolina’s “justice” system once again playing fast and loose with our liberties?

***

***

