Rom Reddy: ‘This Is Your Revolution’

by ROM REDDY

This month, in front of several hundred patriots in Surfside Beach, S.C., DOGESC launched The Palmetto Revolution: Covenant 250. Let me tell you about our plan and how we intend to implement it.

Our vision is simple. We want to make South Carolina the freest most citizen-first self-governing state in America. A place where government is weak, citizens are strong and the covenant between God and the citizen is restored on the eve of our nation’s 250th birthday.

That is the essence of the Palmetto Revolution. It is a return to first principles rooted in both the Constitution and the Bible. It is a political movement but also a spiritual one. Because the truth is the Founders never separated the two. The Declaration of Independence names God four times as the ultimate Legislator, Creator, Judge and Provider. And in doing so it makes clear that no man can hold all power. That is why we divide it.

Today South Carolina has lost that balance. The government is strong and the citizen is weak. Government is rich and the citizen is poor.The legislative branch controls all three branches. Our unelected agency state, the fourth branch of government, is bloated and unaccountable. We are the highest-taxed red state in America. We have over 84,000 regulations – 1.8 times more than California on a per capita basis. Our general fund spending is up 59 percent in just four years. Meanwhile our roads are falling apart, our education system ranks 42nd and we are bottom ten in median family income and health outcomes. Violent crime is high. Trust in government is low. And the separation of powers has been obliterated.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. We can restore balance. We can restore freedom. And we can return to a state where citizens, not bureaucrats or politicians, hold the power.

The Palmetto Revolution agenda will be action-oriented. We will propose legislation to end legislative control over the judiciary and eventually allow the citizen to vote yes/no on renewing a judicial appointment. Agency heads like SCDOT, one of the most underperforming agencies must move out of being commission/legislative controlled and become a cabinet position so the Governor can be held accountable for the mess we have with roads. We must elect a Governor to not repeat meaningless talking points but demand Article 4 powers that make him/her the “supreme executive authority.” Start acting like it. And yes, we must have a constitutional commission in the Governor’s office that declares all legislation inconsistent with the Constitution DOA.

Second we must cut government bloat and put citizens first. That means moving at least 25,000 government jobs to the private sector, slashing the 84k regulations by at least one half and introducing AI enhanced customer service portals.

Third, money must transfer back to the citizen. Let’s start with a citizen trust fund that accumulates all the savings from tax and regulation cuts, money lost that we periodically find and return it all back to the taxpayer on July 4 and December 25 every year. When we have a steady rebate flow that is sustainable, the income tax must go and property tax and sales tax must be reformed. I see a nice, big citizen trust fund!

Only then can we undertake policy initiatives like our “ Through the eyes of a child” education initiative that will get us from Bottom 8 to top 20 in 4 years. This initiative, in addition to reforming governance, AI enhanced teaching for math, science and English, reformed teacher pay, and student testing will also include the death penalty for violent crime against children and the education of middle school kids on the techniques traffickers use to lure them into a destruction of their innocence. Administrators now exceed teachers in a race that condemns us to process and not results.

Fifth we must rebuild our infrastructure to top 20 in 4 years. We are at the bottom in road quality and at the top in centrally controlled and managed roads. This explains why DOT sits on a $2.1 billion surplus of our money while we have the worst roads. We have a plan to de- centralize and contract out. I should know having owned a construction company at one time that operated in all 50 states.

Overlaying all this is our ability to educate people on good AI and bad AI just like there is good internet and bad internet. Without extensive use of good AI, government is too far gone to reform quickly. We run the risk of rapid decay in an ever-changing world.

Freedom is when government fears the citizen. Tyranny is when the citizen fears the government. In too many ways South Carolina has slipped into the latter. We have let unelected bureaucrats write rules with the force of law. We have accepted regulations no one voted on. We have created a system where the burden of proof is on the citizen and the process is stacked against you.

That ends now.

The Palmetto Revolution is not about personalities. It’s not about party loyalty or political games. It’s about one simple question: who holds the power and the money?

If you are a candidate for office we don’t want your endorsement. We want your commitment. Will you support this vision? Will you vote for it? Will you sponsor it? Will you fight for it at every stage—subcommittee, full committee, floor vote and conference committee? Will you pledge not to amend it in ways that weaken it? Will you demand timely hearings and real debate?

And if you are a citizen we ask you to join us. This is your revolution. Not of muskets but of minds. Very soon, we will have on our site a green column that show statewide individuals running for office that support this citizen agenda, a red column that shows those who do not and an orange which says we don’t know. Vote for the green, against the red and work with us to move as many as we can from orange to green or red. That’s how we mobilize. That is how a movement becomes a revolution.

Enough.

It’s time to lead. It’s time to fight. And it’s time to finish what the Founders started. 1776 in 2026. We can do it.

Rom Reddy is the founder of DOGESC and author of The Palmetto Revolution: Covenant 250.

