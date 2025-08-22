Rabid Animals Confirmed Across Five South Carolina Counties

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH) has confirmed rabid animals in five counties – a bobcat, a fox, a skunk and two raccoons – exposed four people, five pets and two livestock in separate incidents.

The incidents are as follows…

A bobcat in Aiken County exposed one pig and one goat.

A fox in Berkeley County exposed four people and one dog.

A skunk in York County exposed two dogs

A raccoon in Laurens County exposed one dog.

A raccoon in Pickens County exposed one dog.

After rabies was confirmed in the animals on August 19 and 20, 2025, by SCDPH, four people exposed in Berkeley County were referred to their health care providers, while dogs exposed in each county are being quarantined under the requirements of the S.C. Rabies Control Act (SCRCA).

According to SCDPH, rabies is naturally present in wild animal populations in the Palmetto State – with the current law requiring all dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency approved by the department and licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Although all livestock are susceptible to rabies and should receive USDA-approved vaccines, cattle and horses account for the majority of reported cases. Animals such as goats and swine – which often have close contact with people but lack licensed vaccines – should also be protected.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” said Terri McCollister, SCDPH’s rabies program manager. “It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease.”

Last year, FITSNews reported on two separate instances in which rabid animals were confirmed in the Palmetto State (here and here), noting approximately 4,000 animal rabies cases are reported each year in the United States – with more than 90 percent occurring in wildlife like bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So far this year, South Carolina has confirmed 56 rabid animals – marking the bobcat as the first rabies case in Aiken County – which logged six of the state’s 81 cases in 2024. A fox marked the second case in Berkeley County, a raccoon was the third in Laurens County, a skunk was the fifth in York County, and another raccoon became the third confirmed case in Pickens County.

SCDPH advises to reduce the risk of getting rabies by giving wild and stray animals their space, avoid touching them and contact someone trained in handling animals – such as a local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or a wildlife rehabilitator.

Should anyone be exposed to rabies, it is requested that they report all animal bites, scratches and exposures to potentially rabid animals to SCDPH.

