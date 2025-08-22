Gamecock Assistant Coach Hospitalized After Car Crash

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A little over a week before No. 13 South Carolina is set to open its 2025 season against Virginia Tech, third-year defensive line coach Travian Robertson is in a hospital bed following a car crash.

Details of the accident – which reportedly occurred on Friday morning – were not immediately available, but as of Friday evening Robertson was said to be in an intensive care unit (ICU) room at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in downtown Columbia, S.C.

News of Robertson’s accident was first reported by Jordan Kaye of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper. According to Kaye, Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer indicated Robertson was “doing OK” following the accident.

“Travian Robertson was involved in a car accident this morning,” Beamer said in a statement issued by the school. “He is currently in the hospital in stable condition. We expect him to make a full recovery and be back out on the field soon. Please keep the families of those involved in the accident in your prayers and respect the Robertson family’s privacy during this time.”

Robertson was hired by Beamer in May 2023 to help shore up the interior of the Gamecock defense. Prior to coming to South Carolina, Robertson coached under Willie Fritz at Tulane and at Georgia State under Shawn Elliott, South Carolina’s current run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

During Robertson’s final year at Tulane, the Green Wave finished the season ranked No. 9 in the nation.

Robertson, of Laurinburg, N.C., played defensive line at South Carolina from 2007-2011 under former head coach Steve Spurrier, serving as a team captain during his senior season. Following his Gamecock career, he played four seasons in the National Football League for three different teams.

Robertson’s unit is expected to play a pivotal role as the Gamecocks seek to improve on last season’s better-than-expected 9-4 record. His top returning talent? Sophomore edge rusher Dylan Stewart, a preseason first-team All-SEC performer who recorded 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a true freshman

The Gamecocks are set to open their 2025 campaign against the Hokies at 3:00 p.m. EDT next Sunday (August 31, 2025) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game, which will be televised nationally by ESPN, is the second of two ACC-SEC Aflac Kickoff contests. Oddsmakers have installed South Carolina as an eight-point favorite, with ESPN’s matchup predictor giving the Gamecocks a 70.9% chance of victory.

This is a developing story…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

