South Carolina ‘Watchdog’ Found Guilty Of Trespassing

Six-and-a-half months after his arrest on trespassing charge, a self-styled South Carolina “watchdog” was found guilty of that offense – and sentenced to two weeks behind bars.

Calvin Coral “Skip” Hoagland, 76, of Naples, Florida, was found guilty during a municipal proceeding in Bluffton, S.C. on Tuesday (August 19, 2025). He is currently serving his sentence at the Beaufort County detention center.

As FITSNews reported back in January, Hoagland was arrested and charged with trespassing after he refused to leave a meeting of the Beaufort County Republican Party (BCGOP) held at Bluffton’s Downtown Deli on January 27, 2025.

Hoagland’s membership in the private organization had been revoked two years prior, per county party chairman Kevin Hennelly. Hoagland was also informed prior to the event that he would “not be admitted.”

Hoagland’s allies claimed he was “set-up” – and that his arrest was somehow “directed” by Beaufort County sheriff PJ Tanner. S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson was also dragged into the drama because he happened to be arriving at the venue at the precise moment Hoagland was being led from the building in handcuffs.

“Wilson pretended to not hear the octogenarian being manhandled as Hoagland called out directly in front of him,” an account from citizen reporter Lee Granade alleged.

Granade has offered nothing to substantiate her allegations against Tanner or Wilson.

In a statement provided to FITSNews following Hoagland’s guilty verdict, Hennelly ripped the so-call-ed “watchdog” and his allies – whom he described as a “radical group (that) has been supporting and encouraging this criminal, slanderous, libelous and outrageous behavior.”

“They are as guilty as Hoagland,” Hennelly said.

“Mr. Hoagland has lived his life believing he is above the law,” Hennelly added. “He often brags that he’s the only guy in Beaufort County, in all South Carolina that people fear, because he has money and he is judgement proof.”

According to Hennelly, his party “is a big tent and supports all viewpoints, but not criminal disruptive behavior or character assassination targeting (our) members.”

This author has taken note of Hoagland’s “irrational bellicosity” and “baseless bullying” on many occasions in the past, referring to him as “insufferably antagonistic and menacingly vulgar” as he routinely clogs email inboxes across the state with groundless “hate-filled missives.”

While Hoagland adopted a more conciliatory tone the last time he addressed this author, his days of being perceived as a credible reformer remain a distant memory to all but a handful of his most ardent apostles.

***

