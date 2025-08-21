South Carolina Attorney General Race: A Surprise Contender?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The race to become South Carolina’s next top prosecutor – a position arguably as influential as the governor – saw major developments this week as the state’s first circuit solicitor, David Pascoe, formally entered the contest and announced an aggressive anti-corruption agenda.

Pascoe is one of three contenders for this office – eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo and state senator Stephen Goldfinch are also running – but the field is far from set, it would appear.

According to sources familiar with his plans, S.C. fourth district congressman William Timmons – who narrowly survived a primary challenge last fall – is considering running for the post. There’s a big caveat to his contemplations, though.

Per our sources, Timmons would only run for attorney general if Henry D. McMaster Jr. – whose name has been touted as a potential contender – declined to seek the office. McMaster Jr., 37, is a retail and hospitality industry attorney from Columbia, S.C. His father, governor Henry McMaster, served as attorney general from 2003-2011.

“(He’s) all in for the governor’s son,” a source familiar with Timmons’ plans told FITSNews, describing his backing of McMaster as “unconditional.”

***

Timmons was not immediately available for comment regarding these reports, but several of his political intimates confirmed the accuracy of the information we obtained.

“If McMaster is in, he’s out,” one told us. “If McMaster is out, he’s almost assuredly going to run.”

McMaster Jr.’s status as a potential candidate has been a subject of intense debate among Palmetto political insiders as field for attorney general has coalesced. Some are speculating the governor’s son will not run due to a lack of experience – while others believe he will wait to announce until late in the cycle to avoid criticism of his aforementioned inexperience.

Still others believe he is destined to run – and to receive a potentially decisive presidential endorsement by virtue of his father’s close relationship with Donald Trump.

Sources familiar with McMaster Jr.’s thinking confirmed delays in his timetable for announcing his decision, although they seemed to indicate those delays were not strategic – and were more likely than not signs of “him not doing it.”

Could that open the door for Timmons?

***

***

A former prosecutor, Timmons’ combustible personal life has created headaches for him in the past – and nearly cost him his seat in congress. Could those headaches resurface in a statewide election?

Sources close to the fourth-term congressman confirmed he is no longer dating his former girlfriend – Charleston, S.C. tech executive Paula Dhier – but they described the couple’s breakup as amicable.

Timmons, 41, hails from a fifth-generation, über-wealthy, über-influential family in Greenville, S.C. His great-grandfather – William R. Timmons Sr. – built an empire in the Upstate beginning in the mid-1920s, focusing on the real estate, trucking and insurance industries. The family – which helped establish the city’s civic and philanthropic communities – is reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

South Carolina’s top prosecutorial position is coming open because the current occupant of the office – four-term attorney general Alan Wilson – is campaigning for governor. Wilson has held the office since 2011. Filing for partisan primary offices opens next March – with the GOP primary scheduled for June 9, 2026. If no candidate wins a majority of votes in that race, a runoff election between the top two candidates would be held two weeks later.

The GOP primary is all but assured of determining the eventual occupant of this office, as no Democrat has won a statewide race in South Carolina since 2006. The last Democrat to win election as attorney general? Thomas Medlock, who won a third term in office in 1990.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track this race and other upcoming elections as part of our Crossroads 2026 coverage…

***

