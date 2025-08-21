‘Mica Won’: Jury Sides Against Pastor John-Paul Miller

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by CALLIE LYONS

***

A jury has delivered a mixed verdict in a civil suit tied to embattled South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller, awarding him $100 while granting $3,500 to former church member Sam Rickman — a net loss of $3,400 for the founding pastor of Solid Rock Church and estranged husband of Mica Francis Miller, whose suspicious death on April 27, 2024, continues to shadow his ministry.

The trial marked the end of a months-long legal campaign Miller launched in January, when he and his associates filed nearly three dozen lawsuits against protesters, content creators and others who criticized him in the aftermath of Mica’s death.

On April 28, 2024 — less than 12 hours after being notified that his wife had died while seeking to divorce him — Miller stunned his congregation with a bizarre pulpit announcement. His sermon made no mention of the tragedy, but as the service closed, he asked the congregation to exit in silence before declaring that Mica had died in an event he described as “self-inflicted.” Law enforcement did not publicly reach the same conclusion for more than a week.

In the months that followed, Miller became the subject of speculation fueled by police reports and court filings alleging stalking, harassment and coercive control.

***

This week’s civil trial pitted Miller against Rickman, a former congregation member, close friend to Mica Francis Miller and bass player in Solid Rock’s worship band. John-Paul Miller alleged invasion of privacy, while Rickman countered that Miller violated his privacy by using details of his personal testimony in a sermon that was published online. Rickman further accused Miller of retaliating against his family by threatening to make him repay church-related web design earnings and by interfering with his child’s education at Faith First Academy, the school formerly operated by Solid Rock.

One of Rickman’s most striking allegations centered on the Dare2Care Missions website. Just three days before Mica’s death, Miller allegedly ordered Rickman to prominently display the words “Dedicated to Mica Miller.”

Days later, a link to the website appeared in her obituary as the designated place to send gifts in her honor.

After hearing both sides, the jury sided more strongly with Rickman.

“Mica won,” Rickman said after the verdict.

***

***

Miller was also due in court this week for a pivotal hearing in a separate case filed by Jane Doe 1, who alleges Miller sexually assaulted her in 1998 when she was a 15-year-old attending church with her grandparents — and again as an adult.

Solid Rock’s attorneys are asking the court to strike all references to Mica from Doe’s complaint, calling her 2024 death “wholly irrelevant and unfairly prejudicial.”

They also want family court affidavits from Miller’s mother and ex-wife removed, describing them in a court filing (.pdf) as “salacious” and unrelated. Jane Doe 1’s lawyers argued in their motion (.pdf) that those references are central to the case, which hinges on repressed memories triggered by Mica’s death and a broader pattern of abuse.

The outcome of the hearing will determine how much jurors ultimately hear about Miller’s troubled marriages, his family’s churches, and the wider allegations of misconduct. Several defendants — including Miller’s father, Reginald Wayne Miller, and his affiliated church entities — have already lost by default, with damages still to be determined.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a relentless investigative journalist, researcher, and author known for exposing hard truths with heart and precision. As a journalist for FITSNews, she dives into high-profile and murky cases—like that of Mica Francis Miller— with fearless resolve and a sharp eye for detail, whether it’s tracking white-collar crime, uncovering religious abuse, or examining the often-bizarre behavior of those who believe they’re above the law.

Callie made waves with her groundbreaking 2007 book Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal, the first to reveal the dangers of forever chemicals, a story that helped inspire the film Dark Waters and influenced global scientific dialogue. Her work has appeared in numerous documentaries, including Toxic Soup, National Geographic’s Parched: Toxic Waters, and more recently Citizen Sleuth, which examines the complexities of true crime podcasting.

Whether she’s navigating environmental disasters or the darker corners of society, Lyons operates with one guiding belief: “Truth never damages a cause that is just.”

***

