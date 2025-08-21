Dorchester County Councilman To Seek First District Seat – Crossroads 2026

Jay Byars will make “a formal announcement about my decision just after Labor Day…”

Dorchester County councilman Jay Byars announced his intention to run for South Carolina’s first congressional district on Thursday (August 21, 2025).

The district, currently held by third-term representative Nancy Mace, spans from North of Charleston to the coast to Beaufort County. Mace’s entry into the 2026 Palmetto gubernatorial primary race has led multiple Lowcounty politicians to consider campaigns to fill the seat she is set to vacate.

One of former governor Nikki Haley’s staunchest political allies launched his campaign for the seat just last week. State representative Marvin “Mark” Smith, 54, originally of Bamberg, S.C has represented House District 99 (.pdf) since November 2020 – taking the place of then-state representative Mace after she was elected to the U.S. Congress that year.

Smith’s entry into the race came as retired U.S. Air Force colonel Alex Pelbath and Charleston County council member Jenny Honeycutt both publicly mulled bids.

FITSNews‘ initial report on Smith’s entry also noted Byars’ reported interest in the race, something he expanded on in a statement (.pdf) released to the public this afternoon.

The Byars Family (Facebook)

Byars indicated he’s received “an overwhelming number of calls, messages and conversations urging me to run,” adding he’s “been deeply humbled by the encouragement and I’ve taken the time to pray, talk with my family and seriously consider what this moment calls for.”

Jay Byars (Via: Facebook)

While Byars was unequivocal in his intention to enter the race, he was candid in his reasoning for waiting to schedule a formal announcement.

“Let’s be honest, nobody’s really paying attention right now,” the release explained.

Byars would instead “be making a formal announcement about my decision just after Labor Day.”

Byars highlighted his support for the president Donald Trump‘s policy agenda.

“I look forward to sharing my vision for how we protect the Lowcountry, fight for President Trump’s America First agenda and bring real results to Washington,” Byars said.

“For now, just know this – I hear you. And I’m getting ready,” the release concluded.

After 38 years of uninterrupted “Republican” rule, South Carolina’s first district was briefly held by Democrat Joe Cunningham from 2019-2021. Mace ousted him in the 2020 election, however, and decisively defeated a well-funded Democrat challenger in 2022.

It’s not immediately clear who will run on the Democrat side, although state representative Spencer Wetmore – who occupies a swing district in the S.C. House – is often touted as a viable option for her party.

Wetmore is not inclined to seek the seat, sources familiar with her thinking have told FITSNews.

The latest Partisan Voting Index (PVI) from the Cook Political Report has the first district is listed as R+6 , which is slightly more centrist than it was two years ago ( R+7 ).

Filing for this seat is expected to open in mid-March of 2026, with partisan primary elections scheduled for June 9, 2026. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, runoff elections between the top two candidates would be held two weeks later.

The general election is currently scheduled for November 3, 2026.

