Bond Denied For Lowcountry Businessman Amid Explosive Abuse Allegations

by JENN WOOD

A South Carolina magistrate judge denied bond this week for Eric Bowman after the 45-year-old Sullivan’s Island man was arrested on a first-degree domestic violence.

Bowman was arrested early Wednesday morning (August 20, 2025) by officers of the Sullivans Island Police Department (SIPD) and later appeared before Charleston County magistrate James B. Gosnell, Jr. who rejected his bond request — pointing to his existing harassment charge and pending motions to revoke his bond in that matter.

The bond denial came just days after disturbing video evidence was published by FITSNews in connection with a September 26, 2016 incident inside Bowman’s Sullivan’s Island residence. The footage — reviewed by Sullivan’s Island police earlier this month — allegedly showed Bowman striking, choking, kicking, and dragging a nude woman identified in court filings as Jane Doe 2.

? A graphic video has surfaced from September 2016 allegedly depicting Eric Bowman (@_ericbowman) – one of the men accused by @NancyMace of various depravities in her February 2025 "scorched earth" speech – attacking an unknown female. We are investigating this incident… pic.twitter.com/5yp71FGI6a — FITSNews (@fitsnews) August 17, 2025

In the recording, the woman pleads with Bowman: “Don’t do this … Oh my God! What are you doing?” — before describing how he slammed her against a wall and the floor. Bowman can be heard responding, “I didn’t do shit.” The assault ended when Bowman threw her cellphone into the street, taunting, “Your phone’s in the middle of the street … Good night.”

“No woman ever thinks this will be her life – until it is,” Doe told FITSNews. “What Eric Bowman did to me was horrific. Men like him repeat the same cycle of abuse and control and they don’t stop on their own. Unless someone stops them, they just keep destroying lives.”

The video, coupled with a contemporaneous journal entry and a written statement from the victim, convinced investigators and town prosecutor John Dodds that probable cause existed to charge Bowman with first degree domestic violence.

A warrant was issued on August 18, leading to his arrest two days later.

LEGAL AND POLITICAL FALLOUT

Bowman’s legal troubles extend beyond the revived 2016 allegations. He is also awaiting trial on a first-degree harassment charge tied to a separate case filed in April, while a stalking charge against him was dismissed for lack of probable cause earlier this month.

His case unfolds against the backdrop of broader political drama tied to U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace‘s February 10, 2025 “scorched earth” speech — in which she accused Bowman and three other men of sexual misconduct. That speech triggered a flurry of legal and political responses, including an ongoing criminal investigation and a high-profile defamation filed lawsuit against Mace.

That lawsuit was dismissed this week by U.S. district court judge Richard Gergel.

Mace celebrated Gergel’s decision, saying it “proves their lies and attacks won’t break me.”

As for Gosnell’s decision, Mace was similarly ebullient.

“Judge Gosnell’s decision to deny Eric Bowman’s bond sends a clear message to predators: violent crime will be prosecuted in South Carolina,” she said. “My sincerest gratitude to the victim who bravely spoke in court, giving a voice to those who often have none. Victims of domestic violence are not alone, I am fighting for you. True leadership means acting even when it’s not required, and I will always stand up for justice.”

Judge Gosnell’s decision to deny Eric Bowman’s bond sends a clear message to predators: violent crime will be prosecuted in South Carolina.



My sincerest gratitude to the victim who bravely spoke in court, giving a voice to those who often have none. Victims of domestic violence… — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 20, 2025

The investigation into the allegations originally made by Mace is unfolding against the backdrop of her high-profile, front-running bid for governor of South Carolina. The higher Mace climbs in the polls, the bigger the stakes become.

In a statement released this week (.pdf), S.C. ninth circuit solicitor Scarlett Wilson — who is prosecuting both the harassment and domestic violence cases — acknowledged the politically charged environment but emphasized the legal obligations at hand.

“We will continue to make decisions based on the facts and evidence before us, not on politics or its surrounding rhetoric,” she said. “We are required by law and ethical rules to provide all relevant information to the defense, and we have in this matter. Withholding such information can jeopardize our prosecutions and our law licenses.”

Wilson also referred to the broader criminal investigation into Mace’s “scorched earth” allegations – which is being led by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“SLED has briefed me throughout the investigation, but solicitors do not conduct criminal investigations nor make arrests, which are based on probable cause,” Wilson said. “Unlike other states, South Carolina’s law does not give solicitors authority or control over law enforcement’s criminal investigations. Once law enforcement has finished their investigation and made an arrest, however,solicitors step in to decide whether to prosecute charges based on the much higher legal standard of proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Wilson said the Bowman arrest was “separate but related to SLED’s investigation.”

SLED has only confirmed its investigation was focused on Mace’s former fiancé, Charleston, S.C. entrepreneur Patrick Bryant, who has steadfastly denied the allegations.

Agency spokespersons have only stated the inquiry is “active and ongoing.”

At Wednesday’s bond hearing for Bowman, tensions boiled over. According to one witness, Mace – who appeared in support of Bowman’s alleged victim – declined to shake the hand of an attorney present at the hearing, telling him she did not shake hands with attorneys who represent child molesters.

WHAT’S NEXT…

Bowman remains in custody at the Charleston County detention center following the bond denial, with his next court date in the harassment case scheduled for September 19, 2025. The alleged victim in the 2016 assault was present at the bond hearing and is expected to serve as a key witness in the domestic violence prosecution.

With the addition of chilling video evidence, overlapping charges, and heated political undertones — including Mace’s recent legal vindication in federal court — the Bowman saga has quickly become one of the most closely watched and contentious prosecutions in the Lowcountry.

THE INCIDENT REPORT…

(SIPD)

