Wesley Donehue: Time Of Transition For S.C. ‘Knife Fighter’

by WILL FOLKS

***

Over the past two decades, a kid from the wrong side of the tracks in Goose Creek, South Carolina built one of the most successful political and corporate communications firms in America.

Push Digital has become one of the country’s most influential political shops – widely heralded as a trailblazer in the digital space. The company – which houses separate advertising, advocacy, fundraising and data incorporations – was founded fifteen years ago by South Carolina political strategist Wesley Donehue.

This week, Donehue sold his stake in the company to his longtime business partner, Scott Howell.

“This wasn’t about money. Or politics,” Donehue wrote on X. “This was about life.”

According to Donehue, his decision was driven by his faith.

“I had a very spiritual experience in Central America and God told me it was time for the next chapter of my life,” he told FITSNews.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the company’s leadership – including managing partner Phil Vangelakos and chief operating officer Scott Farmer – will remain in place.

As for Donehue? The release noted he planned “to focus on a new endeavor.”

“When I started Push, the goal was simple: build something real,” Donehue said in a statement. “Build something that mattered. Build something that could outlast me. And we did that. But I also built it knowing I’d one day walk away. That this wasn’t forever. That day is today.”

Donehue’s former firm – which launched as a self-described “scrappy startup” – grew into a “comprehensive digital powerhouse,” a statement from the company noted. Leveraging Donehue’s reputation as a political “knife fighter,” Push innovated on digital campaigns just as the advertising market was shifting from cable television and newspapers to the internet.

“Wesley helped assemble an incredible team of leaders, strategists, creators, and innovators who are passionate about what we do,” Vangelakos said. “That culture of excellence and innovation will continue to drive our success as we move forward.”

As for Donehue, he is returning to his roots in a way – launching Donehue Campaigns, a Summerville, S.C.-based firm which has taken on several Palmetto State-based political clients.

“Donehue is not a traditional consulting firm — it’s a strategic command center for conservative leaders,” the new firm’s website noted. “Led by Wesley Donehue, we advise Republican candidates, executives and organizations through their toughest fights.”

“Every engagement is hands-on and high-level,” the website continued. “We assemble the right team, oversee the operation and deliver clarity in the chaos. From campaign strategy to media execution, every piece moves in sync — because we’re leading the whole thing.”

Donehue described his new venture as “slower, deeper, more intentional (and) more hands-on.”

Donehue has been visible in recent months as a top advisor to Rom Reddy, founder of the pro-citizen DOGE SC movement. He has also been advising S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe, who recently announced his campaign for attorney general of the Palmetto State.

He has also been (as always) not far removed from controversy – most notably his messy split with one of his most well-known former clients, first district U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace.

Count on our media outlet to keep tabs on Donehue as he launches his new firm…

***

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina.

***

