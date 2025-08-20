Voters Deliver Landslide in Spartanburg Sheriff’s Race

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

For the first time in nearly a quarter century, Spartanburg County went to the polls without ex-sheriff Chuck Wright on the ballot — delivering a landslide defeat to his longtime ally and fellow pillar of a law enforcement machine once revered, now mired in allegations of Good Ol’ Boy corruption.

With all precincts reporting, retired state trooper Bill Rhyne captured 73.9 percent of the vote — 18,501 ballots — in a decisive runoff win over county coroner Rusty Clevenger, the establishment-backed candidate who inherited much of Wright’s old support.

Clevenger drew only 26.1 percent, or 6,530 votes.

Widely recognized as a “friend” of Wright, Clevenger conceded about an hour after polls closed, with only a few dozen of the county’s precincts reporting. By then, Rhyne had already built a commanding lead on the strength of early and absentee ballots, bolstered by the first wave of precinct returns.

“We weren’t expecting (a victory announcement) this early,” Rhyne told supporters after securing the GOP runoff election, effectively becoming Spartanburg County’s next sheriff with no Democrat on the ballot. “To the men and women of the sheriff’s office, hang tight. Help’s on the way… We’re coming with a plan.”

The former trooper gave “a thousand percent of the glory to God” in his first speech as sheriff-elect, saying he was “never supposed to be here” but that it was “His will to keep me here.”

Rhyne, an upstate native and Marine Corps veteran, worked at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) from 1996 to 2000 before spending more than two decades with the S.C. Highway Patrol, retiring as a lieutenant overseeing several community-facing divisions focused on public information.

Having campaigned as the “change candidate” against a law enforcement establishment that past and present officers say they personally witnessed as corrupt and sustained by illicit dealings, Rhyne’s victory marks the first visible crack in decades of institutional corruption.

Clevenger, a fixture of that same establishment — whose claims about his tenure as coroner are increasingly being exposed as false — later issued a public concession on Facebook. The post came from a professional page that had blocked FITSNews at the outset of his campaign.

Bill Rhyne speaks during a crowded nine-way primary debate on July 31, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

“It was an honor to be your candidate,” he wrote in part to his tightly controlled audience. “I am proud of the campaign we ran… Spartanburg County is my home, and the results of an election do not change that. Let’s all work together now to make it the best place it can be.”

This year’s special election was triggered by Wright’s abrupt resignation in May amid a multi-agency criminal investigation — an absence that has since unleashed revelation after revelation of a criminal tenure so flagrant it’s impossible to deny that certain deputies not only knew, but were complicit.

Against that backdrop, nine Republicans jumped into the race to replace Wright, a crowded primary field that narrowed to a runoff between Rhyne and Clevenger earlier this month. In the final days, however, Clevenger’s campaign unraveled when he launched a failed, last-minute political attack on Rhyne.

Ahead of the final debate, Clevenger accused Rhyne of not voting for President Donald Trump — citing a supposed absence of voting records from the S.C. Election Commission. But during the televised debate, Rhyne countered with certified documentation proving he had, in fact, cast a ballot in the 2024 election.

Clevenger, who had long prided himself on his career as an investigator, suddenly found himself branded a liar. He offered no apology to Rhyne and instead doubled down — flooding Spartanburg County with thousands of mailers peddling the debunked theory well into the week and weekend.

Come Monday, on the eve of the runoff, FITSNews published an investigative report on Clevenger — detailing his ties to former employer Trey Gowdy, the ex-solicitor-turned-congressman whose family and neighbors contributed at least $3,000 to Clevenger’s campaign for sheriff.

Gowdy, meanwhile, continues to advise Wright’s legal team as state and federal charges loom.

Rusty Clevenger and Trey Gowdy in May 2016 (Facebook)

The report also spotlighted testimony from deputy coroners who accused Clevenger of being increasingly absent from work — a habit long associated with Wright — often arriving late or leaving early, even as he maintained an open friendship with Wright that he later downplayed.

Despite working alongside Wright for more than 40 years — with a brother who spent three decades at SCSO and a father who served nearly ten as the office’s full-time chaplain — Clevenger “unequivocally” denied having “any idea” of the “alleged criminal activity” deputies said was evident as early as 2004.

Clevenger, first elected coroner in 2009, was reelected in 2024 and will remain in office until January 2029.

“We have a very complete mission on how we’re going to move forward,” noted Rhyne after his primary victory. “In the coming days, we’ll start talking about our team, and how we’re going to built our team… To the men and women of the sheriff’s office, hang tight. Help’s on the way.”

While it remains unclear who Rhyne will hold accountable — or potentially purge from a scandal-scarred office mired in allegations of public corruption — the law enforcement community that rallied behind him said promises have been made, and they intend to hold him to them.

“He told me the command staff would be completely restructured. That none of the old faces, or anyone currently there, would remain in those positions,” said a deputy closely involved in Wright’s downfall. “We’re with him, but we’re watching.”

By virtue of his GOP primary victory, Rhyne’s name will be the only one on the ballot this fall – all but guaranteeing he will be the next sheriff. Until Rhyne takes over, Interim Sheriff Jeffery F. Stephens — appointed by longtime Wright ally Governor Henry McMaster — remains at the helm of the department.

This story may be updated.

Andrew Fancher outside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on May 23, 2025 — the day Sheriff Chuck Wright resigned.

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

