‘Judge Me By My Enemies’: David Pascoe Takes Aim At Columbia Corruption

by WILL FOLKS

***

A day after announcing his candidacy for attorney general of South Carolina, veteran solicitor David Pascoe stormed into the S.C. State House and made it abundantly clear exactly what he intended to do if the voters of the Palmetto State entrust him with statewide prosecutorial authority.

“I’m going to end the corruption on day one,” Pascoe said, pointing to the two chambers of the S.C. General Assembly and putting the lawyer-legislators who control those chambers on notice.

“I’m coming back to Columbia to finish what I started,” Pascoe said, referring to his starring role in a 2018 anti-corruption investigation dubbed Probegate. That inquiry led to the imprisonment of a powerful code commissioner and the resignations of multiple ranking leaders in the S.C. House and State Senate.

The faces of the politicians he prosecuted flanked Pascoe as he addressed reporters – detailing his plans to clean up the notoriously corrupt culture of Columbia.

***

S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe addresses reporters at the S.C. State House on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

Unfortunately, Pascoe’s Probegate ended on a sour note as many of the special interests implicated in the scandal – including the powerful trial lawyer lobby – were let off scot-free.

“I wanted to go much further,” Pascoe said, referring to the investigation. “The supreme court said ‘no.'”

According to Pascoe, if elected attorney general he will finish the job – and endeavor to root out corruption at all levels of government (municipal, school board, county and state).

“I have no desire to make friends in Columbia,” Pascoe said, a statement he buttressed with an aggressive policy agenda aimed at stripping influence from powerful lawyer-legislators.

“Judge me by my enemies,” Pascoe added. “Judge me by my fruits.”

How does the veteran S.C. first circuit solicitor intend to accomplish his lofty anti-corruption objectives?

***

For starters, Pascoe vowed to launch a new public corruption unit (PCU) within the attorney general’s office – a team of prosecutors and investigators dedicated to poring through media reports, citizen tips, watchdog group complaints and formal investigatory requests.

“Often, what I’ve learned, is the crime is right under our noses,” Pascoe said.

Pascoe also took direct aim at lawyer-legislators by vowing to terminate any current retention agreements between their firms and the attorney general’s office. He also vowed to never hire them back as long as he was in office. Additionally, Pascoe proposed lawyer-legislators be prohibited from handling cases involving the S.C. Insurance Reserve Fund (SCIRF).

Most critically, though, Pascoe embraced long-overdue judicial selection reform – something FITSNews has been championing for years.

“The cornerstone of any Republic is to have three independent branches of government: the executive, the legislative and the judicial,” Pascoe said. “You cannot have an independent judicial branch when they are solely hired, fired and funded by the legislative branch.”

***

S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe meets with reporters following his anti-corruption press conference at the S.C. State House on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

Pascoe was also an early supporter of judicial reform, penning a column on this site several years ago proposing an immediate fix while denouncing “a system that is clouded in secrecy and often dictates the outcome before legislators cast a single public vote.”

During a question-and-answer session with reporters following his announcement, Pascoe addressed recent allegations involving state senator Matt Leber. While he declined to comment specifically on Leber’s case, he did address one of the specific facts tied to his campaign disclosures – the fact Leber purchased a suit for himself out of his campaign account.

“If it is true that a legislator is buying suits and paying for other things for personal use, yes they should be investigated – and not only should they be investigated, if they actually did it – if the evidence is beyond a reasonable doubt that they did it – they should be prosecuted,” Pascoe said.

Following his press conference, Pascoe joined this author for a sit-down interview in our studios in northwest Columbia, S.C. Stay tuned for that conversation…

BANNER VIA: DYLAN NOLAN

***

