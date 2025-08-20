Businessman Tied To Nancy Mace ‘Scorched Earth’ Speech Arrested

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

A Lowcountry businessman accused of being a sexual predator by U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace has been arrested for the second time in five months.

Eric Bowman, 45, of Sullivans Island, S.C. was arrested early Wednesday morning (August 20, 2025) by officers of the Sullivans Island Police Department (SIPD). He was charged with one count of first degree domestic violence, a felony charge.

Bowman was previously arrested in April for allegedly stalking his ex-wife, Charleston businesswoman Melissa Britton. He denied those allegations, accusing Britton of providing authorities “a scripted victim monologue.”

Denying the latest charge could prove more difficult…

Bowman’s latest arrest comes just three days after FITSNews published a now-viral video of him allegedly assaulting an unnamed woman, an incident which purportedly occured in the fall of 2016. The video – which we obtained from sources close to an ongoing criminal investigation – depicted an individual alleged to be Bowman slapping, punching, kicking, choking, dragging and otherwise abusing his nude victim, whom we identified as Jane Doe 2.

? A graphic video has surfaced from September 2016 allegedly depicting Eric Bowman (@_ericbowman) – one of the men accused by @NancyMace of various depravities in her February 2025 "scorched earth" speech – attacking an unknown female. We are investigating this incident… pic.twitter.com/5yp71FGI6a — FITSNews (@fitsnews) August 17, 2025

“Don’t do this,” Doe pleaded with Bowman on the video as the alleged assault commenced. “Oh my God! What are you doing!”

“You kicked me and you punched me and you choked me, you hit me in the face and then you threw me on the wall and you threw me on the floor,” Doe continued.

News of Bowman’s arrest following the release of this video was first reported by Glenn Smith and Caitlin Byrd of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier.

Bowman was one of four men singled out by Mace in her “scorched earth” speech from the floor of the House of Representatives earlier this year. According to the third-term congresswoman – who is one the frontrunners to become South Carolina’s next governor – these men engaged in all sorts of horrific acts against women.

“In November 2023, I accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable — we’re talking about rape, nonconsensual photos and nonconsensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated, exploitation of innocent women and girls in my district,” she said. “When I uncovered evidence of rape, illegal filming of women, illegal photographing of women, and sex trafficking, I didn’t just see victims — I saw a system which failed to protect them.”

One of the men Mace has accused is her former fiancé, Charleston, S.C. entrepreneur Patrick Bryant.

All of the men accused by Mace have denied the allegations – and one of them, Brian Musgrave, has actually filed a lawsuit against her over the claims.

“The problem with their blanket denials is it was all caught on tape,” Mace said early Wednesday.

Mace’s allegations have opened the proverbial floodgates, including an ongoing criminal investigation led by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Sources familiar with the status of that inquiry say the latest allegations against Bowman stem from its findings.

Eric Bowman (Charleston County Detention Center)

Bowman is represented by prominent Charleston, S.C. attorney Jerry Theos, one of the top financial supporters of S.C. ninth circuit solicitor Scarlett Wilson – whose office is responsible for prosecuting Bowman’s case.

In fact, Theos was the top sponsor at a campaign fundraiser held on Wilson’s behalf last September in downtown Charleston, S.C. The veteran prosecutor cruised to reelection with 57.2% of the vote, handily defeating her Democrat rival.

As noted in our exclusive coverage of the video, Bowman’s alleged victim is unhappy with how Wilson’s office has handled her case.

“It feels like they care more about pandering to power brokers than protecting victims,” she said in a statement provided to our media outlet.

This story will be updated…

