Viral Decline: Greenville South Carolina’s Downtown Is Struggling

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Residents of Greenville, South Carolina are complaining about a rising tide of lawlessness, homelessness and general destructive disorder in the Upstate’s most populous city. The primary focus of their ire? The Greenville, S.C. police department – an entity many believe is not up for the job of protecting and serving this growing community.

City leaders who oversee the police department have also come under scrutiny, as Greenville has a history of prioritizing woke propagandizing over public safety.

Greenville is experiencing explosive growth… but the growing pains associated with it are becoming painfully obvious. And increasingly dangerous.

Just this morning (August 19, 2025) at approximately 3:45 a.m. EDT, a rental truck deliberately rammed into the city’s Lululemon store at the corner of Falls Park and South Main Streets. Two suspects made off with $4,600 worth of merchandise, then managed to evade apprehension prior to ditching the truck in Griffin, Georgia – more than 150 miles southwest of Greenville.

***

Greenville police officers survey the scene outside of the Lululemon store downtown after a rental truck smashed into the building as part of a robbery. (Greenville Police Department)

***

As of this writing, no arrests have been made in connection with the Lululemon “smash and grab” robbery.

Earlier this month, Greenville went viral on social media as video footage from several fights painted the once-peaceful city center in a most unflattering light.

County council candidate Derrick Quarles highlighted the fights in a widely shared Facebook post.

“Downtown Greenville is out of control,” Quarles wrote. “And so is the Greenville police department!”

According to Quarles, fights on Greenville’s downtown streets have erupted in recent weeks – with dozens of incidents since the beginning of summer – but city police are failing to take action.

***

***

“And here’s what every taxpayer should be pissed off about,” Quarles added. “I am told by a high-ranking person that 30–35 police officers are assigned to downtown every single night. Yet during these fights, they’re nowhere to be found – maybe one or two show up after the fact, once the blood is on the sidewalk and the crowd has scattered.”

According to Quarles, the problem is a lack of leadership on the part of city police.

“Morale is broken,” he said. “The department is adrift.”

“Fights (in) downtown Greenville S.C. are getting out of hand,” Upstate activist Traci Fant agreed in a Facebook post of her own. “From my understanding for the past two weeks calls have been flooding into the police department and city hall.”

Fant said she was concerned the viral videos would result in the city targeting black citizens – although she seemed to acknowledge those involved in the violent altercations deserved to face consequences.

“It makes it look like black folks are the only ones downtown showing out,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the city or the police department starts posting the videos on their page to identify the people involved to be charged and/or banned from downtown. If the pressure from the people who live in the city gets too heavy y’all already know what that means… and don’t be screaming ‘profiling’ when they start throwing people in jail.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Racial animus is clearly evident in at least one of the recent fight videos, however, with a black spectator repeatedly encouraging a black combatant to “hit the white girl.”

“Boom, white girl!” the spectator yells as the blow is struck.

As of this writing, neither Greenville nor its police department have posted any of the fight videos on their social media – or enlisted the assistance of the public in identifying any of the perpetrators involved in the violence. The police department has stepped up its presence in the downtown area in the hope of discouraging future fisticuffs.

Escalating violence isn’t the only issue dogging downtown Greenville. According to local business owners, the city is similarly struggling to address a rash of homelessness.

***

***

“Downtown might be getting prettier by the minute, but the real story is playing out right on the sidewalks,” local business owner Marie Limnios told us. “The homeless crisis has turned into a full-blown epidemic, and no amount of shiny new streetscapes or ‘improvements’ can cover it up.

According to Limnios, the epidemic is spreading – encompassing citizens from all walks of life.

“I’ve been downtown since 2008 and it continues to get worse and worse,” she said. “We’re seeing everything from hardworking teens with no home sleeping under our awning while trying to finish high school and hold down a job, to folks clearly struggling with mental illness putting on… let’s just say unplanned performances. It’s clear: the city doesn’t have nearly enough support systems or nonprofits to meet the need.”

Limnios blamed the city for failing to target taxpayer resources.

“The city has invested over $20 million in the cultural corridor yet they do nothing to help resolve the displaced individuals that are defecating, sleeping, and trashing all along the area,” she said.

***

Marie Limnios Stacy Shea

***

Upstate conservative activist Stacy Shea was more blunt in her assessment of the situation.

“Downtown Greenville is a cesspool,” Shea wrote. “Our city government is more concerned with money than safety.”

“The greed of developers, planners and whoever continues to send out massive tax dollars to advertise about the Upstate have bitten off more than they can chew,” Shea added. “It used to be such a sweet downtown. So sad what it’s been turned into.”

A lifetime resident and concerned taxpayer agreed city leaders have failed to get a handle on the growing problem.

“I’m a native (who) lived there for 22 years and never saw an issue,” the taxpayer said. “Since 2020, you won’t be shocked to see people sleeping in Falls Park, the new $60 million unity park or near parking garages. Police don’t do anything. The city council backed down from enforcing an ordinance on it.”

Greenville spends an estimated $550,000 annually on its homeless population, which is currently estimated at 750 – an increase of approximately 13% over the last three years.

“For as nice as Greenville is, decline is a choice and this (city) doesn’t need to become Asheville,” the taxpayer said.

What should city leaders do to address the deterioration of their downtown area?

We look forward to digging deeper into this issue and opening our microphone to all perspectives…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

