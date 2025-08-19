Crossroads 2026: S.C. Gubernatorial Hopefuls Stump At Lowcountry Gathering

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

Four Republican candidates vying for South Carolina’s governorship laid out their visions for the state’s future at the Dorchester County GOP‘s annual Faith, Family, and Freedom dinner on Saturday (August 16, 2025). The event featured stump-speeches from most of the race’s top contenders, but conspicuously failed to feature Lowcountry congresswoman Nancy Mace, arguably the frontrunner in the race.

Lieutenant governor Pamela Evette began the night by emphasizing her business background.

“I’m a conservative businesswoman, I’m a mom of three, and I’m the only one that hasn’t spent my life in the political arena,” she stated.

Evette highlighted her support for president Donald Trump noting, “I was the only person standing right by his side,” when he announced his 2023 presidential candidacy in South Carolina.

***

“For six and a half years, I’ve traveled the state, I’ve listened more than I spoke,” Evette told FITSNews in an interview prior to the event. “I’ve been impactful. I’ve come up with initiatives. I haven’t sat on a table and beat my chest about the things that I’ve accomplished, but I’ll talk about that in the months to come and hope to earn everybody’s vote.”

FITSNews asked Evette whether she believed South Carolinian’s notorious dislike of people from her home state of Ohio would hold her back.

“So this came up eight years ago when I first started to run,” she said, recalling a joke made at the time by governor Henry McMaster.

“The governor kind of laughed when somebody asked him, and he said, ‘you know what, you can’t blame her for that – she just wanted to be born wherever her mother was, and she just happened to be in Ohio,’ and everybody laughed,” Evette recalled. “But what I’m telling you is, out of all the places in the world I could have come, I came to South Carolina.”

“I built my business here,” she continued. “I turned it into a national company here. I created good paying jobs here. I raised my children here, and then I left my business that was thriving and growing to serve the people of South Carolina, and that was all by my choice, not because I needed to do it, and so I think that earned me my Palmetto tree.”

***

Josh Kimbrell – Dylan Nolan/FITSNews Josh Kimbrell – Dylan Nolan/FITSNews

***

Upstate senator and gubernatorial hopeful Josh Kimbrell took the stage after Evette, bringing the ardor and energy of an impassioned preacher to his political rhetoric.

“This is a spiritual battle going in this country,” Kimbrell said. “This is now good versus evil, liberty versus tyranny, right versus wrong. If you don’t have faith, you cannot maintain freedom. Because freedom requires us to believe in something greater than ourselves.”

While Evette took political pot-shots at the upcoming speakers, Kimbrell took the opposite approach and renounced negative campaigning.

“One of the reasons I have refused to be nasty in this campaign to anybody else is because I know what it’s like to be shot at,” he said.

Kimbrell is well aware of what it’s like to take political, and legal, fire having recently been accused of fraud by a former business partner.

Kimbrell declined FITSNews‘ request to speak at the event. Kimbrell did however appear in the our studio prior to to these allegations to discuss his vision for the state in a full length interview.

***

***

Next up, South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson began his address by recounting his experience commanding a convoy through an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Iraq as a U.S. Army officer.

“The IED went off and it destroyed the vehicle behind me, and it sent shrapnel through my vehicle,” he said. “As the commander, I got on the radio and began to call out for soldiers to come in and secure the vehicle so we could get the soldiers out before it exploded. Soot and smoke enveloped the entire Humvee. My ears were ringing. There was total pandemonium on the radios, and as I began to bark orders, I watched as three young soldiers entered the kill zone and pulled those drivers out of that vehicle.”

Wilson told the audience the truck exploded less than a minute after his men got the driver out of the cab.

Wilson, who told the story at the tail end of his gubernatorial announcement speech, moved it to the front of his stump speech in order to emphasize his experience as a leader in high-stakes situations.

“When you have made decisions that are life and death decisions, making political decisions or making policy decisions or legislative decisions, pales in comparison,” he said. “I have actually been in combat and led soldiers. I know what it I know what it takes to be a leader and make the decisions that people are not willing to make.”

Wilson spoke at the event despite having lost his voice just days before, and told FITSNews that even though he sounded rough he is “feeling good” and “in this race for the long haul.”

***

??Foul language warning: An intoxicated tirade aimed at a man’s dog? That’s a new low, even for South Carolina Democrats. @fitsnews pic.twitter.com/fIWYAhrGD5 — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) August 15, 2025

***

FITSNews also followed up with Wilson about an explicative-laced tirade leveled against him by top Democratic candidate Mullins McLeod when he was arrested earlier this year for screaming psychotically on the Charleston battery.

“First off, I am honored that I’m being attacked by Democrats who are going to be running against me in the general election – that means they’re thinking about me in the general election,” Wilson said.

McLeod’s rant also hilariously implied that Wilson’s German Shepherd is not really his dog, but a mere political prop.

“Lucy is our German Shepherd,” Wilson said. “She’ll be seven years old in two weeks, if you want to see a picture of her and our three legged cat Danger sleeping on the couch last night they were snuggling, so I took a picture of it. I have that to show the viewers at home if they don’t believe that I actually have a German Shepherd.”

***

Ralph Norman – Dylan Nolan/FITSNews Ralph Norman – Dylan Nolan/FITSNews

***

Fifth district congressman Ralph Norman was the last gubernatorial hopeful to speak, emphasizing both his business successes and his willingness to slaughter the sacred cows of Columbia’s political class.

“I am the only candidate in this race that’s got a solid business career and a solid conservative record,” Norman began.

Norman argued his financial independence allows for his resistance to the entities that most politicians are beholden to.

“I owe nothing to lobbyists,” he said. “I owe nothing to the political elite that have ruled this state.”

Norman then decried “how a group of trial lawyers through the judicial merit selection committee are picking our judges.”

FITSNews asked Norman what he believes sets him apart from his rivals prior to the event.

“What separates me from anybody else is conservatism: less taxes, less government, less regulations – what Republicans campaign on and then falter once they get in office,” he said. “I’ve stood the test of time. I don’t talk the talk, I walk the walk. I’m a business guy. I didn’t make a living getting a paycheck from the government.”

“All of my campaign will be based on getting South Carolina ready to compete and really be ready for the flood of people that are coming to our area – it’s got to be conservative government,” Norman added.

We also asked Norman, who threatened to primary recalcitrant Republicans to effect his agenda if need be, specifically what he believes lawmakers need to do differently in Columbia.

“Let me give you a prime example, recently in Congress I said that we need to redistrict Jim Clyburn’s district. We have six conservative Republicans, one Jim Clyburn, who I like – he’s a friend of mine, but he votes wrong for his people, he voted for Joe Biden, who let in illegals across the country that not only killed Americans, but took jobs from Americans. He was cognitively impaired. He basically derailed this country. He appointed a Supreme Court justice that couldn’t define what a woman was. All that to say is his votes are just opposite what South Carolina is, so let’s get seven Republicans,” Norman argued.

***

RELATED | NANCY MACE LAUNCHES GUBERNATORIAL CAMPAIGN

***

As noted, conspicuously absent from the event was congresswoman Nancy Mace, who was disinvited from the event after criticizing Dorchester County sheriff Sam Richardson on social media. We asked DCGOP chairman C.J. Westfall about the decision not to invite Mace after he proclaimed “the next governor of South Carolina is in the room tonight,” multiple times throughout the event.

“The main thing that unites Republicans in Dorchester County is our support for our law enforcement and our overwhelming support for our sheriff Sam Richardson, who earned 74% of the vote – the widest margin by any sheriff in the history of our county, and was also recently awarded local elected official of the year by the SCGOP,” Westfall told FITSNews.

“We do not tolerate attacks on law enforcement in our community, and when Nancy Mace decided to attack our sheriff and our hard working law enforcement officers in Dorchester County, we made a decision that we wanted to skip the drama that she brings and not invite her to this year’s event,” Westfall explained.

Westfall emphasized that “in years past, we rolled out the red carpet for Nancy, even when it wasn’t a popular thing to do, we have treated her with nothing but respect.”

“She is welcome to re-attend Dorchester County Republican Party functions when she publicly apologizes to Sam Richardson on every social media platform that she attacked him on,” Westfall said. “Once that’s done, we’ll be happy to welcome her back where she’s always been welcomed.”

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking the latest developments in the upcoming governor’s race as part of our Crossroads 2026 coverage…

***

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

