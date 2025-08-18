Crossroads 2026: Nancy Mace Opens Lead Over Alan Wilson

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace has opened up a sizable lead on her top rival for the Republican gubernatorial nomination – besting four-term attorney general Alan Wilson by 8% in a new survey released by her campaign.

The poll – conducted by Charleston, S.C.-based Meeting Street Insights – showed Mace drawing 25% of the vote among likely GOP primary voters. Wilson was in second place with 17% , while fifth district congressman Ralph Norman came in third with 10% support.

Lieutenant governor Pamela Evette and embattled state senator Josh Kimbrell remained mired in single digits, at 6% and 3% , respectively.

Previous polls taken prior to Mace’s official entry into the race showed her and Wilson running neck and neck. If accurate, this new survey (.pdf) would indicate Mace is experiencing a post-announcement bounce.

“These results prove that our record and our plan for South Carolina is resonating with Republican voters across the state,” Mace said in a statement accompanying the release of the poll. “We’ll keep fighting every day to protect our South Carolina values, push conservative common sense policies forward, and deliver the best results. South Carolina first and always.”

When pollsters pushed the 38% of undecided respondents to indicate a preference, Mace’s support ticked up to 30% compared to 21% for Wilson, 12% for Norman, 7% for Evette and 4% for Kimbrell.

“This survey shows that Congresswoman Nancy Mace is the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary race for Governor,” a memo (.pdf) circulated by Mace’s top strategist Austin McCubbin noted.

McCubbin’s memo specifically cited Mace’s backing among the two-thirds of the GOP electorate which identified itself as “more of a Donald Trump supporter than a traditional Republican party supporter.”

“Mace is winning where it matters: with the base, with Trump supporters, and with voters who will decide the primary,” McCubbin added. “No one else is even close.”

Wilson’s campaign wasn’t buying that theory, though.

“Mace’s internal polls are about as reliable as her word,” a statement from his campaign noted. “She’s backed men in women’s sports, embraced radical trans ideology, and pandered to the woke left whenever it suited her. Nancy Mace can’t be trusted, and South Carolina voters know it.”

Meeting Street’s survey was conduced between August 11-12, 2025. A total of 600 likely GOP primary voters in South Carolina were polled via cellphone, landline and text-to-web interviews. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 4% .

Even Mace’s enemies – including veteran national political strategist Wes Donehue – acknowledged the firm which conducted the survey was “legit as fuck.”

The GOP primary is the race to watch in South Carolina. Democrats haven’t won a gubernatorial race since 1998 – and haven’t won a statewide election since 2006. That means whomever captures the Republican nomination is all but assured of prevailing in the general election next November.

