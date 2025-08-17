Graphic Video Tied To Nancy Mace’s ‘Scorched Earth’ Assault Allegations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

It’s been six months since U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace delivered her “scorched earth” speech from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. – calling out four men (including her ex-fiancé) as alleged sex predators and abusers of women.

Mace further claimed her top rival in the 2026 South Carolina governor’s race – attorney general Alan Wilson – was covering up for abusers by refusing to stand with victims.

To say a great deal has happened since then would be putting it mildly…

First and foremost, Mace is now a formally announced candidate for governor. In fact, she is arguably the frontrunner in a crowded field featuring Wilson and several other credible challengers. The backdrop of a gubernatorial bid has significantly raised the legal and political stakes swirling around Mace and so many others embroiled in this ongoing saga.

Related to Mace’s specific allegations, the floodgates opened immediately following her speech… criminally, civilly and politically.

Most critically, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed it was (and still is) conducting a criminal investigation into at least one of the men named by Mace in her speech.

Meanwhile, the speech has spawned all manner of civil action including cases against Mace and cases initiated by her – as well as lawsuits initiated by the woman allegedly victimized by the men she accused.

One of those men, Eric Bowman, was arrested in connection with a case tangential to Mace’s allegations – while another, John Osborne, was terminated from his job as a managing partner at a Charleston, S.C.-based venture capital firm.

Mace has also filed a civil lawsuit against Bowman claiming he made “multiple, objectively false assertions of fact to third parties asserting that she committed illegal acts and abused her office as a member of the House of Representatives.”

This week, the stakes involving Bowman were raised even higher via the release of a video purporting to show him assaulting an unnamed female.

? A graphic video has surfaced from September 2016 allegedly depicting Eric Bowman (@_ericbowman) – one of the men accused by @NancyMace of various depravities in her February 2025 "scorched earth" speech – attacking an unknown female. We are investigating this incident… pic.twitter.com/5yp71FGI6a — FITSNews (@fitsnews) August 17, 2025

According to our sources, the video was recorded in September 2016 and depicted Bowman slapping, punching, kicking, choking, dragging and otherwise abusing his nude victim (identified as Jane Doe 2 for the purposes of this article).

“Don’t do this,” Doe pleads with Bowman on the video as the alleged assault continues. “Oh my God! What are you doing!”

“You kicked me and you punched me and you choked me, you hit me in the face and then you threw me on the wall and you threw me on the floor,” Doe continued.

“I didn’t do shit,” Bowman responded.

According to Doe, the incident began when she attempted to pull a bed cover over Bowman’s nude body as he was sleeping. At this, he is alleged to have kicked her in the face.

“I only tried to cover you up,” she said. “I love you.”

The incident ended with Bowman allegedly throwing Doe’s cellphone outside of the residence into the middle of the street.

“Your phone’s in the middle of the street,” he told her. “Good night.”

“No woman ever thinks this will be her life – until it is,” Doe told FITSNews. “What Eric Bowman did to me was horrific. Men like him repeat the same cycle of abuse and control and they don’t stop on their own. Unless someone stops them, they just keep destroying lives.”

Bowman is reportedly scheduled to appear in a Charleston County courtroom this week on the stalking charge he is currently facing. It is not immediately clear whether any incident reports were filed in connection with the incident captured on camera, on whether Bowman is a target of the SLED investigation sparked by Mace’s allegations.

So far, the agency has only confirmed Mace’s former fiancé, Patrick Bryant, is a target of the investigation.

SLED’s public information director Renée Wunderlich told FITSNews on Sunday the agency’s investigation was “active and ongoing.”

As for Doe, she made it clear she is unhappy with how the office of S.C. ninth circuit solicitor Scarlett Wilson is handling her case.

“It feels like they care more about pandering to power brokers than protecting victims,” she said in a statement provided to our media outlet.

FITSNews is continuing to gather information on the origins of this video, the ongoing SLED investigation, the ninth circuit’s case (or lack thereof) against Bowman and the numerous civil cases tied to this still-unfolding legal and criminal saga. Please stay tuned for updates…

