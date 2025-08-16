Mullins McLeod’s Crashout, Alex Murdaugh’s Appeal, ‘Mistress-gate’ Update – Week In Review 8/16/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

This week’s big news was the unhinged crashout of South Carolina Democrat gubernatorial candidate Mullins McLeod, a wealthy, influential member of the Palmetto State’s powerful trial lobby.

FITSNews reported three months ago about McLeod’s bizarre brush with the law, but we didn’t get to see it in all its glory until this week – when the Charleston, S.C. police department finally released dashcam video from the incident.

As we noted, the clip is completely off the rails – with McLeod “conversing with dead lawyers, berating law enforcement and using the N-word.” McLeod also hurled threats and recrimination at numerous Palmetto State politicos, including several of his rivals in the 2026 South Carolina governor’s race.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In addition to assessing the video and its fallout, Dylan Nolan and also explored the latest developments in ‘Mistress-gate,’ the ongoing sex scandal involving freshman state senator Matt Leber and as-yet undetermined cast of politicians and special interests.

In our second segment, research director Jenn Wood was joined by prominent Charleston attorney (and our resident legal expert) Lauren Taylor. Wood and Taylor undertook a detailed dissection of the state of South Carolina’s response to convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s appeal of his two murder convictions.

As always, thanks to everyone who watched this week’s program. And please remember, your support drives absolutely everything we do at FITSNews. The lights, the cameras, the accountability … all of it is a direct result of your subscriptions. So, if you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we provide – please help us out and consider subscribing today!

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



*** Subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here … *****

In our other big segment this week, research director Jenn Wood was joined by

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

