Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dies In Collision

The Oconee County Conroner’s Office tells FITSNews a veteran deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has died in a motor vehicle collision.

While official details remain limited, Capt. Steve Henderson — a nearly 20-year veteran of the agency — died Thursday evening in a crash.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed deputies responded to a collision, but declined to identify those involved — referring inquiries to the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) as the lead investigative agency.

OCSO further directed questions about any fatalities to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

According to SCSO, Henderson joined the agency in 2005, serving in Uniform Patrol, Narcotics, and as a longtime K-9 handler before being promoted to lieutenant over the K-9 Unit. He also spent years on the SWAT team and later served as first lieutenant of special services.

In January 2024, he was promoted to captain of uniform patrol following Capt. Gregg Satterfield transferred to the Duncan Police Department.

One law enforcement source described Henderson as “a captain in a vital place” at the agency.

SCHP has not responded to FITSNews.

This is a developing story.

