S.C. Senate: Special Election Drama

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Earlier this week, first-term South Carolina senator Roger Nutt announced he was resigning from office due to being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Nutt’s announcement triggered an outpouring of public support – and a special election for his soon-to-be vacant seat.

Nutt’s district (.pdf) includes parts of Greenville and Spartanburg counties, and is heavily Republican.

Already, two candidates have announced their intention to run for the seat – state representative Bobby Cox and former Spartanburg County clerk Hope Blackley. Former state senator Lee Bright – who represented the district from 2010-2016 – is also reportedly contemplating a bid.

On Friday afternoon (August 15, 2025), Cox announced he had been endorsed by Nutt.

“Bobby Cox is not only a proven leader — he’s my friend,” Nutt said in a statement released by Cox’s campaign. “I’ve seen firsthand his heart for service, his commitment to our community, and his courage to do what’s right. I know he will fight tirelessly for the people of Senate District 12 as he did for our country in the military and carry forward the conservative values we hold dear.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Cox said he was “deeply honored” to receive the endorsement.

“Roger encouraged me to run for this seat, and I’m humbled by his confidence in me,” he said. “I will work every day to live up to the standard of service and integrity he has set for our community.”

Not everyone was impressed by the attempted anointing, however.

“Does Roger know what day he is living today?” Jameson Million, one of Blackley’s top supporters, wrote in response to the endorsement.

Ouch…

Million went on to note it was “great (Nutt) has seen your service the few days you spend in Columbia doing your job for your constituents,” adding “there aren’t many.”

***

RELATED | NIKKI HALEY ALLY SEEKS CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

***

Cox serves as chief government affairs officer and senior vice president for German firearm manufacturer SIG Sauer, a position which apparently keeps him away from the State House quite often.

During the recently concluded legislative session, Cox missed 16 of 31 votes scored by the American Action Fund, a national pro-liberty group. He failed to vote on three other occasions, and voted the wrong way on seven of the remaining twelve tallies.

Accordingly, the group gave him an “incomplete” rating…

In other words, Cox missed a lot of important votes this year… and when he did bother to show up for work, he wasn’t especially helpful to those who support conservative governance.

Filing for this special election opens at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 29, 2025 and will close at the same time on Saturday, September 6, 2025. A special partisan primary election for this seat is currently scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025, with partisan runoffs scheduled for two weeks later – on November 4, 2025. The special election itself would be held on December 23, 2025.

Count on FITSNews to keep close tabs on this race as it begins to take shape…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

