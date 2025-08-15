David Pascoe Set To Launch Bid For S.C. Attorney General

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina first circuit solicitor David Pascoe – who recently left the Democrat Party to become a Republican – will seek his new party’s nomination to become the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor in 2026.

Pascoe’s formal announcement of his intentions is scheduled for this coming Monday (August 18, 2025).

In a refreshing departure from similar “special announcement” previews, Pascoe is not even attempting to keep the proverbial cat in the bag.

“It’s exactly what you think,” an advisory from his campaign noted. “He’s running for attorney general. We’re not going to pretend this is a mystery. Let’s just get to it.”

Pascoe’s campaign also noted its announcement was “not embargoed,” meaning members of the media were free to begin reporting on it immediately.

Pascoe recently announced his exploratory committee for attorney general had raised nearly $125,000 – which should give him an early leg-up on other contenders.

The attorney general’s office – which rivals the constitutionally neutered South Carolina governor’s office in power – has been held since 2011 by Republican Alan Wilson. It will become vacant in 2027 as Wilson is stepping down to run for governor, however.

In addition to Pascoe, S.C. eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo and state senator Stephen Goldfinch are also seeking the office. Others could enter the race, too, as the filing period for the office doesn’t open until next March.

Pascoe will launch his campaign at the Daniel Island Republican Club (514 Robert Daniel Drive) at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday. He will be joined at that event by former U.S. attorney Bart Daniel, ninth circuit solicitor Scarlett Wilson, fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone and sixteenth circuit solicitor Kevin Brackett.

The following day, Tuesday (August 19, 2025), Pascoe will hold a “press conference on corruption” at the S.C. State House in downtown Columbia, S.C.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track this race and other upcoming elections as part of our Crossroads 2026 coverage…

