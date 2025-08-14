Justin Bamberg: Mullins McLeod Video Doesn’t Define His Life, Legacy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JUSTIN BAMBERG

***

I want to begin with words that have always inspired me to push myself as far and as hard as physically possible every day of my life: “Only those who are willing to risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” By the end of this statement, I hope you’ll understand why this resonates so deeply. As an elected official, I’ve always called balls and strikes, and this is no different.

Mullins McLeod is a stellar lawyer, a lifelong advocate for justice, and a true friend. We have all seen the video of his arrest, and it is clear that, in that moment, he was not himself. As we say in the country, he lost it. This happens to people every day, across South Carolina and across the nation. In Mullins’s case, it was an obvious side effect of a prescription and, I believe, a reflection of the passion and care he has for addressing the injustices we continue to see in South Carolina politics.

Consider the realities of our state: the leader of an entire division of the Republican Party, preaching God and family values, indicted for child sexual abuse materials; Congresspeople settling personal vendettas from the floor of the United States House; elected officials exploiting the suffering of real people to justify further abuse. Meanwhile, taxes remain unreasonably high, government overreach infringes on the most personal of decisions, public funds are diverted from schools to private institutions most of us can never access, and rural South Carolina continues to decline as party ambitions overshadow community needs. These are not abstract issues, they are everyday tragedies that can push even the most decent, caring person to the brink. Passion, when combined with care, can be a powerful catalyst for behavior.

***

Yet in South Carolina, far too many people—and far too many leaders—do not care enough, or do not show they care at all. Too many cannot set aside red or blue. If you have never been driven to frustration and exhaustion by systems exploiting people, by leaders treating the public like disposable objects, or by investing countless hours trying to right daily injustices, it may be hard to understand the toll that passion takes on the mind, body, and soul.

Today, we see MAGA America celebrate “crazy,” “ridiculous,” and “extreme” behavior, pandering to a small base they scarcely care about, simply to gain power. I would much rather see someone who dedicates themselves to fixing broken systems, and who may have one bad moment outside their character, than those in office who display bad character every day to manipulate the darker side of human nature.

This is not an endorsement of any candidate over another. But I strongly disagree with those urging Mullins McLeod to step aside out of “concern” for his well-being. The video does not represent how people should behave, nor does it illustrate behavior expected of a candidate running for office. However, it also doesn’t and shouldn’t define the total of a person’s character. It certainly does not define Mullins, his work, or his lifelong commitment to everyday people. Every human being can have a terrible moment. Mullins alone knows whether he can handle the pressures of a Governor’s race.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Justin Bamberg, a.k.a. “the People’s Rep,” is an attorney from Bamberg, S.C. He represents the citizens of House District 90 in the S.C. General Assembly.

***

