SLED Launches Criminal Probe Into Town Of Great Falls

by ANDY FANCHER

Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have opened a criminal investigation into the town of Great Falls in Chester County, S.C. confirming the probe began last month following allegations of fraud.

A SLED spokesperson said the agency was requested on July 7, 2025, by newly appointed town administrator Josh Glenn to investigate “allegations of fraud within the town.”

The request was reviewed, and the investigation formally began two weeks ago – on July 30, 2025.

Glenn — and former mayoral and council candidate Ashlee Kim — said they turned “well over” 1,000 pages of financial records, prior audits and related documents after months of combing through town accounts in the midst of persistent political turmoil on council.

Glenn said the records pointed to “straight felonies” and revealed “there’s no structure, no standard operating procedures.”

The state investigation comes amid entrenched political divisions in the town of fewer than 1,900 residents, where four recently elected members hold a voting majority.

Former mayor Josh Brantley, aligned with the minority, resigned in January after being accused of writing checks to himself from the general fund — allegations he denies, saying the withdrawals were reimbursements for recreation equipment.

“I’ve learned some things in this process,” Brantley told FITSNews on Tuesday. “People can’t work together unless they’re in it for the same purpose.”

Before stepping down, Brantley and politically aligned councilwoman Tiffany Craig said they worked with then–police chief Olen F. Martin III to pursue a SLED referral based on the findings of an independent audit, but those efforts failed.

That same audit — later brought back into focus by Martin’s successor, Kim Benenhaley — had recommended criminal charges against former town clerks Candace Ingram and Julie Blackwell for the alleged illegal handling of public records.

The 74-page report, later obtained by FITSNews, stated that “thousands” of pages of financial documents appeared to be missing, with only 66 produced — a gap that prevented the auditor from determining whether public funds had been properly used.

Benenhaley, appointed in November 2024 as the town’s fifth police chief in three years, launched a criminal investigation into the rediscovered audit the day after Brantley’s resignation. She and Kim were also compiling records of “alleged corruption” for possible referral to a federal agency.

Come June 2025, FITSNews accompanied Glenn, Benenhaley and Kim into the basement of town hall — a dark, damp, mold-ridden space resembling a dungeon.

Then-Great Falls Police Chief Kim Benenhaley examines a box of water-damaged town records in the basement of town hall on June 6, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

Navigating by cell phone flashlight, they moved through a maze of confidential documents steeped in water damage and spores. Among their discoveries were blank checkbooks tied to previously unknown bank accounts and nonprofits.

“There’s a lot of red flags inside these four walls,” Glenn said at the time. “This isn’t just record mismanagement.”

Benenhaley resigned later that month, texting FITSNews there was “nobody to trust” in town government and that “something (was) being covered up,” adding that without outside intervention, “all of this mess will continue and somebody is going to get hurt.”

Since her departure, Glenn and Kim claim to have found at least 23 bank accounts unknown to council, some tied to credit cards from prior administrations that showed recent purchases.

According to SLED, the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

This story may be updated.

