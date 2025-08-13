Former Gamecock QB Set To Launch Head Coaching Career

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

Hired earlier this year to lead Nation Ford High School‘s football program, former University of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is gearing up for his first season on the sidelines in Fort Mill, S.C.

From 2016 to 2019, Bentley posted a 19-14 record as the Gamecock’s starting quarterback – including a 10-7 mark in SEC play. A rare bright spot during the otherwise forgettable tenure of former head coach Will Muschamp, Bentley set South Carolina’s single game passing record when he threw for 510 yards in a losing effort against arch-rival Clemson on November 24, 2018.

The 27-year-old Lexington, S.C. native finished his Gamecock career with 7,527 career passing yards – fourth-best in school history. He also threw for 55 touchdowns – third-best in school history. Bentley added another eight rushing touchdowns during his tenure in Columbia – which was ultimately cut short by a season-ending foot injury during the 2019 season opener against North Carolina.

***

Jake Bentley to Bryan Edwards for a crazy 75 yard touchdown vs Ole Miss 2018 ?? pic.twitter.com/w6gjcEUIrl — Real USC (@RealUSC) May 21, 2025

***

Bentley transferred to Utah and later South Alabama to finish out his college eligibility, finishing his career with 10,885 passing yards and 78 touchdowns.

Bentley hopes to apply this extensive experience to his first full-time head coaching position. After a stint as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator for the Rock Hill High School Bearcats, Bentley emerged from a pool of 52 applicants to take the Falcons’ top job — edging out eight interviewees and four finalists who advanced to a second round.

“He presented a really thorough and detailed plan of the way he envisions running the program and it closely parallels the vision I have for running the entire athletic department,” said Bryan Dillon, Nation Ford’s athletics director. “His overall demeanor and excitement, and what I view as his ability to relate with the student athletes and bring excitement and vigor to the program.”

***

(Facebook) (Facebook)

***

Coaching runs in Bentley’s veins. The son of legendary Byrnes High School Rebels’ head coach Bobby Bentley, he told reporters that he had wanted to be a football coach since he can remember, hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps.

The elder Bentley won multiple state championships as Byrnes’ head coach from 1995-2006, and has been a college assistant at Auburn, South Carolina, South Florida and Central Florida.

Before suiting up as South Carolina’s quarterback, Bentley launched his football career at Byrnes High School, earning the starting job as a freshman. After his father joined the coaching staff at Auburn University, he transferred to Opelika High School in Alabama – graduating early to sign with the Gamecocks.

In addition to his on-field exploits, Bentley earned a bachelor’s degree in sports and entertainment management from South Carolina in 2019 and a masters degree in business administration from South Alabama in 2021.

Although Bentley is still several years shy of his 30th birthday, Dillon noted his youth wasn’t an issue – but rather an asset.

***

“He has a smart football mind,” Dillon said. “Very knowledgeable on the X’s and O’s. How he wants to run a program, we see that as a great opportunity right now to take that big swing with a young coach that can grow with us and our kids. We think he is ready right now.”

Bentley said he plans to meet with the current football staff to build relationships before making any decisions on assistant coaches – adding that he leaned on his father for guidance throughout the coaching and interview process that landed him the Nation Ford job.

The Falcons will kick off their 2025 campaign against the Blythewood High School Bengals on August 22, 2025 at home – with Bentley hoping to help Nation Ford improve on its 1-10 record from last season.

***

