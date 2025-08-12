Leadership Shakeup At The University Of South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Just days before the start of its 2025-2026 academic year, the University of South Carolina – the Palmetto State’s so-called “flagship” institution of higher learning – finds itself facing a major overhaul of its key academic leadership positions.

According to emails obtained by FITSNews, the school’s provost – Donna Arnett – resigned late last month to return to a faculty position at the university’s school of public health. Arnett’s resignation – announced internally on July 30, 2025 – became effective on August 8, 2025 (last Friday).

“She leaves to return to her full-time tenured faculty position in the Arnold School of Public Health, while pursuing other opportunities,” an internal email from USC president Michael Amiridis noted.

According to Amiridis’ email, Mary Anne Fitzpatrick – a distinguished professor at the school’s college of information science – “accepted a two-year interim appointment” to fill Arnett’s roles.

The provost switch was not announced publicly by the school – and received only scant attention from local media outlets. Of interest? It was announced just one day after another major leadership shakeup at the university.

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025 – the day before the provost switch was announced – Joel Samuels, dean of the school’s McCausland College of arts and sciences, announced his resignation to become provost at the University of Miami.

McCausland College is the largest of USC’s schools – with a spring 2025 enrollment of 8,876 undergraduate and 662 graduate students.

“While I know that this news comes with short notice as we prepare for the start of the academic year, I want you to know the college is in a very stable place with well laid plans for the academic year ahead,” Samuels wrote in an email to college faculty. “We are in a strong position financially, thanks to five years of growth.”

Curiously, Samuels remarked in his email that he was unsure what the “next steps” would be for him – or the school.

“While I do not know the precise plans for next steps upon my departure, I think we can expect an update in the coming days from University leadership,” he noted.

That update eventually arrived last Thursday (August 7, 2025), when Amiridis announced that Thomas Hodges, dean of the school’s 2000 -student college of education, would temporarily lead McCausland College “while a national search for a permanent dean is conducted.”

“After the new dean is selected, Hodges will return to his role as dean of the college of education,” Amiridis added.

With Hodges off to McCausland College for the time being, Angela Baum – the college of education’s senior associate dean for academic affairs – will temporarily fill his shoes.

“As we look forward to the new academic year, we are confident that these two leaders will ensure excellent stewardship of these colleges on behalf of our students, faculty and staff,” Amiridis noted.

Sources following these high-level moves told FITSNews that faculty at the school are “in shock, total surprise” following the announcements – especially given the inopportune timing just weeks ahead of the start of the academic year.

“All of this happened just a few weeks before the (new) semester,” a source tracking the drama noted.

According to its academic schedule, South Carolina welcomes faculty back to campus next Monday (August 18, 2025) with classes set to begin the following day (Tuesday, August 19, 2025).

FITSNews reached out to the taxpayer-funded university in the hopes of finding out why such high-level staffing moves weren’t announced publicly, if any of the moves were related and whether the university was concerned that such significant shakeups might impact perceptions of the school’s stability.

“These leadership announcements were made to faculty and staff across campus, including those in the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education,” school spokesman Jeff Stensland told us. “We typically don’t send mass messages to students during the summer months unless it’s about critical issues like enrollment, housing or parking permits for the fall.”

“We did as a courtesy share the messages with reporters who most frequently cover the university,” Stensland added.

A University of South Carolina student shuttle heads down Pendleton St. in Columbia, S.C. (File)

According to Stensland, “Dean Samuels’ decision to take the provost job at the University of Miami is not related to Provost’s Arnett’s decision to step down.”

“It’s simply a great opportunity for him and we wish him all the best,” Stensland said, insisting “the timing of the announcements were coincidental.”

As for any concerns regarding academic stability ahead of the upcoming school year, Stensland said the interim deans of the two affected colleges were “two experienced and highly respected leaders.”

“They understand USC’s mission to provide a world-class education to our students and both are looking forward to classes starting next week,” he said.

Not everyone was convinced, though, with our sources describing the reshuffling as “problematic for the university.” In addition to its recent educrat musical chairs, South Carolina currently has three vacant seats on its board of trustees – a body which has seen an abundance of drama in recent years.

For those of you keeping score at home, South Carolina ranked No. 121 nationally on the latest U.S. News and World Report “Best Colleges” rankings – nearly ten spots lower than a decade ago.

Those who follow FITSNews know this author, a South Carolina graduate, has been outspoken for years in his belief that “no taxpayer funding should go to institutions of higher learning – either in the form of direct appropriations, loan guarantees or student loans.”

For more on his editorial perspective, click here.

