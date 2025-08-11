South Carolina Senator Resigns, Citing Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Roger Nutt steps down from Senate seat after less than one year in office…

by WILL FOLKS

A freshman South Carolina state senator is resigning from office with more than three years left on his term, citing a medical diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Republican state senator Roger Nutt, 60, of Moore, S.C. stepped down from his post on Monday (August 11, 2025) via a letter to S.C. Senate president Thomas Alexander.

“It is with great sadness that I must step aside and allow a new senator to assume the duties of representing the citizens of Spartanburg and Greenville,” Nutt wrote.

“Recently, my wife and I received difficult news,” Nutt wrote in a note provided to members of the Senate accompanying his resignation letter. “After seeking medical care for what I believed were long-Covid symptoms, I was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.”

“While we are saddened by this news, we will face this trial with faith in the grace of God that has sustained our lives, our marriage and my career in public service for nearly fifteen years,” Nutt added in his note (.pdf).

Nutt’s resignation letter (.pdf) noted his service in the S.C. Senate would end on January 5, 2026, but a special election for his seat will move forward as though he has already vacated the seat, per S.C. Code of Laws § 8-1-145.

That’s because Nutt tendered an “irrevocable resignation” to Alexander under the provisions of that code section, which will allow for his constituents “to fill the office to be vacated as if the vacancy occurred on the date the written irrevocable resignation is submitted.”

Nutt – an engineer and entrepreneur – was born and raised in Johnson City, Tennessee and graduated from Tennessee Tech University. Prior to his brief service in the Senate, he spent a decade on Spartanburg County Council (2010–2020), and also previously served on the SJWD Water District commission (2008–2010). Additionally, Nutt served two terms in the S.C. House of Representatives from 2021–2024.

In representing S.C. Senate District 12 (.pdf), Nutt served on the chamber’s agriculture, education and judiciary committees, among other assignments.

Nutt and his wife, Tracy Nutt, are parents to three children.

“Tracy and I are tremendously grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received from friends and family,” Nutt wrote in his note to fellow senators. “We welcome your prayers, especially for our three children, Collin, Kaitlin and Luke and their families.”

Based on the timing of Nutt’s letter to Alexander, a special partisan primary election for this seat would be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, with partisan runoffs scheduled for two weeks later – on November 4, 2025. The special election itself would be held on December 23, 2025.

The race to fill Nutt’s seat is already well-joined, with state representative Bobby Cox, former state senator Lee Bright and former Spartanburg clerk of court Hope Blackley already signaling their interest in campaigning.

Cox announced his candidacy shortly after Nutt’s letter was sent to the Senate – citing “Roger’s encouragement” as a factor in his decision to run.

“In doing so, I will also be resigning my position in the State House to allow both elections to occur at the same time,” Cox said in a statement provided to FITSNews. “This decision will save taxpayer dollars, ensure the people of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties are not without representation for months in 2026, and allow me to fully dedicate myself to earning the trust of the voters for this next chapter of service.”

Bright nearly won this seat in 2024, finishing first in the GOP primary election prior to being narrowly defeated by Nutt in a runoff two weeks later. Nutt drew 3,168 votes ( 51.15% of all ballots cast) in that runoff compared to Bright’s 3,025 votes ( 48.85% of all ballots cast). Meanwhile, Blackley came within 140 votes of besting Nutt for a spot in the 2024 runoff.

Despite his narrow GOP primary win, Nutt cruised to victory in the 2024 general election – trouncing Democrat Octavia Amaechi with 64.04% of the vote.

Filing for the upcoming special election will begin at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 29, 2025 and will close at the same time on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Keep it tuned to FITSNews for the latest on this special election…

