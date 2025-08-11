Disgraced South Carolina Lawmaker RJ May Resigns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Disgraced South Carolina state representative Robert John ‘RJ’ May III is now disgraced former South Carolina state representative RJ May.

May resigned his seat in the S.C. House of Representatives on Monday (August 11, 2025) – two months after he was indicted by a federal grand jury and denied bond on ten counts of distributing child sex abuse material (CSAM, a.k.a. child pornography) over a messaging app.

May’s resignation comes a little over a year after FITSNews first reported on the federal investigation into his alleged activities.

According to May’s former colleagues in the S.C. Freedom Caucus, his resignation is “long overdue.”

“The people of district 88 deserve true and honorable representation,” a statement from the caucus noted. “While we welcome this resignation, we strongly believe that the S.C. House should have acted to expel RJ May after he was indicted for such heinous crimes.”

“Our hearts are with his victims and his innocent family and we pray for swift justice as this ugly chapter in the South Carolina House of Representatives comes to a close,” the caucus statement concluded.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

