RJ May, David Aylor, Senatorial Sex Scandal – Week In Review 8/9/2025

Our show kicked off with two big updates in the ongoing saga of disgraced, suspended South Carolina state representative Robert “RJ” May III – both of which were covered in extensive detail by our lead investigative reporter, Andy Fancher.

May, our audience will recall, remains incarcerated after being indicted by federal authorities for allegedly possessing and sharing graphic child sex abuse material (CSAM) – a.k.a. child pornography.

First, Fancher reported on the results of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for May’s jailhouse communications – which revealed the once-powerful legislator engaged in a full-court press to get members of the S.C. Freedom Caucus, an organization he co-founded, to pay him monies they allegedly owe.

Fancher then followed up on that exclusive with a detailed report on the arrest of an Oklahoma man whom federal officials have accused of receiving dozens of CSAM files from May.

In another important follow-up, our inimitably intrepid research director Jenn Wood did a deep dive into the still-unresolved issues surrounding the January 2, 2023 death of prominent Charleston, S.C. attorney David Aylor.

What is the status of the investigation into his death? And what ever became of his cell phone, which federal authorities have hinted could be a treasure trove of information related to any number of other scandals?

Jenn and I discussed the latest on Aylor’s case in extensive detail…

Arguably the biggest political story in the Palmetto State this week was the highly-publicized sex scandal involving S.C. senator Matt Leber – which FITSNews covered exclusively and extensively (here, here and here).

Leber was publicly accused last week by his wife – sitting Charleston County school board member Michele Leber– of having an affair with one of his paid campaign staffers, Rebecca Madsen. Our producer and political comentator Dylan Nolan joined me for a discussion of that scandal… and its ongoing reverberations.

In other political news, earlier this week Dylan and I traveled to Surfside Beach, S.C. where DOGE SC – the pro-citizen movement founded by Lowcountry, South Carolina businessman Rom Reddy – unveiled Covenant 250, a “Palmetto Revolution” blueprint dedicated to making South Carolina “the freest state in America.”

In addition to our coverage that event, I sat down with Reddy for an extensive one-on-one conversation about his movement.

Look for my full interview with Reddy to drop this coming week…

Finally, it was a huge week on the U.S. Senate front as the race to replace Lindsey Graham saw some major moves – including one which broke just as we were filming. The race is now effectively a head-to-head battle between Graham and Paul Dans – a veteran corporate litigator and the author of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025.

To view my interview with Dans from earlier this week, click here…

