Pro-Trump Pastors: Chad Connelly Cannot Be Trusted

by JOSEPH HALL and DANIEL DUNCAN

We are two pastors who were deeply involved in President Donald Trump’s Christian church outreach efforts in both the general and primary efforts. Both of our different experiences have led us to the same conclusion: Chad Connelly should not be the next RNC Committeeman from South Carolina.

My name is Joseph Hall, lead Pastor of Crossroads Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. I have been in the ministry for nearly 30 years. I was the first pastor to endorse President Trump in Iowa, and I was heavily involved on the ground working with the Trump Campaign, because I truly believe President Trump will lead our nation back to “one nation, under God.”

Joining me in publishing this column is Daniel Duncan, Associate Pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Inman, South Carolina. Daniel has been a loyal supporter of President Trump since the beginning, and worked with his Campaign last year to help him achieve his historic win in the Palmetto State. He was selected by President Trump’s Transition Team to be a part of the presidential prayer team.

In Iowa, the Trump Campaign engaged directly with pastors like us early in the process. While Chad Connelly claims all the credit, he was nowhere to be seen when we were rolling up our sleeves to help on the ground. Because I worked so closely with President Trump’s Iowa faith outreach team, I can attest that Chad Connelly was a source of obstruction standing in the way. He actively discouraged pastors from endorsing President Trump—all while he was platforming Ron DeSantis through Faith Wins!

In South Carolina it was even worse. Chad Connelly was actively pushing Ron DeSantis on South Carolina pastors. Chad Connelly personally pressured me to drop my longstanding support for President Trump to support Ron DeSantis. The irony is instead of encouraging pastors to speak out and be involved in the political process, Chad and FaithWins were actively trying to silence me and my fellow Trump-supporting ministers if we didn’t support Ron DeSantis!

After Trump’s nomination victory, Chad then engaged in a prideful struggle against the Trump campaign by fighting a Republican Party Platform written by Donald Trump himself. Chad even declared (.mov) he would “rather lose an election than betray [the old RNC] platform.”

Chad claims no one did more to elect President Trump, yet he, through Faith Wins, publicly blasted President Trump’s new Platform despite him being the most pro-Christian, pro-Faith President in our lifetime.

One question Chad Connelly needs to answer: would you still rather have Kamala Harris as President if it meant keeping the old Republican Party Platform? Chad Connelly proved he cannot be trusted to help Trump when our President needed him the most.

Despite his boastful claims, Chad had an acrimonious relationship with Trump’s presidential campaign. South Carolina Republicans deserve a leader who will always have President Trump’s back through thick and thin. Chad Connelly has proven that he is not capable of that, and therefore we encourage you to vote for one of Chad’s opponents.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS…

Joseph Hall (left) is the lead pastor of Crossroads Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Daniel Duncan (right) is the associate pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Inman, South Carolina.

