Police Captain, Alleged Lover Charged in Child Abuse Cover-Up Case

A Pee Dee police captain and his alleged lover were arrested this week in connection with what South Carolina investigators describe as a months-long effort to mislead authorities during a child abuse investigation.

Captain Gregory P. Block, 40, second-in-command at the McBee Police Department (MPD), was charged Thursday by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.

Also arrested was 34-year-old Janece Jordan Curtiss, who faces charges of unlawful conduct toward a child and obstruction of justice. According to affidavits, Block and Curtiss began a sexual relationship amid allegations of abuse involving the child in Curtiss’ care.

Warrants state the case began on October 14, 2024, when Curtiss brought the child to an unspecified medical facility. Staff documented injuries they described as “possibly sexual in nature” and contacted both MPD and the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS).

Curtiss allegedly told hospital staff the child had fallen into a refrigerator while home alone, but a physician later told Block the injuries were not consistent with that explanation.

According to investigators, Block regurgitated Curtiss’ claims during a follow-up call with SCDSS, canceled their response, said he would “conduct” an investigation, promised to schedule a forensic interview for the child, then filed an incident report containing “false and partial information that was misleading.”

Gregory P. Block Janece Jordan Curtiss

Four days later, on October 18, 2024, Curtiss returned to the hospital with the same child — who was now reportedly suffering from blood in their urine, difficulty urinating and a foul odor. A second examination documented injuries to a redacted area of the child’s body.

While the extent of Block’s involvement in the second visit remains unclear, he allegedly told hospital staff “he was not concerned with sexual assault” but again claimed he would schedule a forensic interview for the child.

He never followed through, according to investigators, but instead initiated a sexual relationship with Curtiss after that second hospital visit.

Amid their alleged dalliance, investigators purport Curtiss refused to bring the child in for a forensic interview — referencing a similar refusal following a SCDSS complaint at an unspecified time in 2024.

Come July 2025, as SCDSS opened an investigation, Curtiss allegedly contacted a medical provider and asked that the child’s original medical report be changed to “conclude no evidence of possible sexual assault was found.”

The above information was “sworn and subscribed” across four affidavits (.pdf) supporting the arrests of either Block or Curtiss. The documents included multiple misspellings of Block’s name and, on some pages, listed the alleged offenses as occurring in October 2025.

Still, all four affidavits were signed on August 7, 2025, by SLED Special Agent Michael Connelly and Chesterfield County Magistrate John A. Davis — two months before some of the timeframes cited by investigators.

Both defendants were booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center on Thursday, where public records show they were released the same day on personal recognizance bonds issued by an unnamed magistrate.

This story was first reported alongside footage of an on-camera ambush by Queen City News investigative reporter Jody Barr, who approached Block while he was cleaning out his patrol car following his bond court appearance.

“I’m not guilty of this stuff,” Block told Barr. “Sir, there was no evidence of any sexual assault or abuse… 23 years of a clean career. I have never did anything. Nothing, man. This is, I don’t—I did my job, and I think this is in feuding with certain individuals…”

“Please keep in mind, man, I got kids. You understand what I’m saying?” Block added.

Barr responded: “Did you think about that when you met Ms. Curtiss and handled that case?”

“Yes, sir, I did,” Block said. “And I know where you’re getting at, but you don’t know the whole story and all.”

According to Block, he is represented by attorneys JR Joyner and Derek Shoemake.

Block and Curtiss’ case will be prosecuted by the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

This story may be updated.

