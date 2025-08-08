Goose Creek Man Pleads Guilty In North Charleston Public Corruption Probe

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

The web of corruption surrounding North Charleston’s city government continues to unravel as another defendant has formally admitted guilt in federal court.

Hasan ‘Tory’ Fields, 51, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, pleaded guilty this week to three federal charges in connection with a bribery scheme involving a controversial rezoning effort:

Conspiracy to Commit Bribery with Respect to Programs Receiving Federal Funds and Honest Services Wire Fraud

Bribery with Respect to Programs Receiving Federal Funds

Honest Services Wire Fraud

Fields entered the plea pursuant to a formal agreement with federal prosecutors, which outlines the conduct involved and the consequences he now faces.

According to the agreement, Fields “gave, offered, or agreed to give anything of value to” then-city councilman Sandino Moses, who was serving as a public official in a local government “that received, in any one year period, benefits in excess of $10,000 under a Federal program.”

***

Fields did so “with the intent to influence” Moses – and “did so corruptly,” per the filing.

The payments were part of a broader effort to gain political support for the rezoning of the Baker Hospital site—a major development initiative tied to Sea Fox Boats, a company seeking to install a manufacturing facility and boat launch on a 103-acre riverfront tract. The project, which would have included public parks and recreational amenities, stalled after public backlash and growing scrutiny over backdoor deals involving elected officials.

As previously reported by FITSNews, Fields was paid $30,000 upfront and $5,000 per month to support the Sea Fox project. Federal surveillance captured Fields paying $2,500 in cash to Jerome Heyward and at least $1,000 to Mike A. Brown — both members of North Charleston City Council who have also been indicted or entered plea deals.

***

***

THE TERMS OF THE PLEA

Under the terms of the plea, Fields agreed to pay full restitution, including to “each and every identifiable victim who may have been harmed by his… pattern of criminal activity,” and to forfeit “a sum of money equal to all proceeds” he obtained “directly or indirectly” from the offenses.

Fields also agreed to assist the government in recovering assets by “taking whatever steps are necessary… to pass clear title to the United States” and by “not encumbering or transferring any real estate after the Defendant’s signing of this Plea Agreement.”

Importantly, Fields waived his right to contest the forfeiture and also waived the right to appeal his conviction or sentence — with limited exceptions for prosecutorial misconduct or ineffective assistance of counsel.

Fields’ plea also includes broad cooperation provisions, requiring him to:

Be “fully truthful and forthright” with investigators

Provide complete debriefings

Turn over evidence

Testify truthfully if called

Submit to polygraph examinations as requested

***

PART OF A BROADER STORM

Fields is one of seven individuals criminally charged in the sprawling North Charleston corruption probe, which includes multiple schemes involving bribery, extortion, grant misuse, and money laundering. Those named include:

Jerome Heyward , councilman (plea deal entered)

, councilman (plea deal entered) Sandino Moses , councilman (plea deal entered)

, councilman (plea deal entered) Mike A. Brown , councilman (plea deal entered)

, councilman (plea deal entered) Aaron Hicks , political consultant (plea deal entered)

, political consultant (plea deal entered) Michelle Stent-Hilton , nonprofit director (change of plea hearing scheduled for August 15, 2025)

, nonprofit director (change of plea hearing scheduled for August 15, 2025) Rose Emily Lorenzo , accountant

, accountant Donavan Laval Moten, nonprofit director

At the time of the indictment, acting U.S. Attorney Brook B. Andrews noted, “the citizens of North Charleston deserve better – the people of South Carolina deserve better.”

North Charleston mayor Reggie Burgess also weighed in following the indictments, stating “the city has fully cooperated with this inquiry, embracing the opportunity to ensure the continued trust and confidence of our community.”

“Transparency and accountability remain core principles of this administration,” he added.

Fields will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel following the completion of a pre-sentencing report. The timeline for that hearing has not yet been released.

***

THE PLEA AGREEMENT…

(U.S. District Court)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

