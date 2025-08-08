DOGE SC Launches ‘Palmetto Revolution’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

In the latest manifestation of its policy-driven reform agenda, DOGE SC – the pro-citizen movement founded by Lowcountry, South Carolina businessman Rom Reddy – unveiled Covenant 250, a “Palmetto Revolution” blueprint dedicated to making South Carolina “the freest state in America.”

DOGE SC’s project takes its name from the upcoming 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence.

At a launch event held at The Forum in Surfside Beach, S.C. on Thursday evening (August 7, 2025), Reddy told a crowd of nearly 200 activists of his plans to fundamentally reorient the balance of power in the Palmetto State – and how he intends to empower them to help.

“This is not just a policy plan,” Reddy said. “It’s a declaration of independence from the agency state. We are going to every legislator and every citizen in South Carolina with one mission – to restore what the Founders intended and return power and money where it belongs: with the people. 1776 is happening again in 2026. This time we win with ideas, courage and the truth.”

“Our rights come from God, not government,” Reddy continued, noting that every policy endorsed by DOGE SC “is built on this foundational belief – that government must be weak, the citizen must be strong, and the covenant between God and the people must be restored.”

***

Armed with a multi-pronged agenda and blue hats for supporters with the words “Palmetto Revolutionary” emblazoned on them, Reddy blasted South Carolina’s failed agency state and the atrocious outcomes it continues to produce.

He then posed a blunt question for those who attended the gathering: “Is your elected official a revolutionary – or part of the problem?”

“We don’t want endorsements, we want commitments,” Reddy said.

During an exclusive sit-down interview with this author prior to the launch event, Reddy provided additional details on Covenant 250 – and how he intends to hold elected officials who are “part of the problem” accountable in the event they continue their status quo subservience.

I also asked him whether he would ever run for office in support of his agenda.

Stay tuned for that full interview soon…

In the meantime, the key pillars of Covenant 250 are as follows…

Restore Separation of Powers : End legislative dominance over the judiciary and give the people a say with judicial retention elections. Return control of agencies to the executive branch.

: End legislative dominance over the judiciary and give the people a say with judicial retention elections. Return control of agencies to the executive branch. Cut Government Bloat and Empower Citizens : Repurpose 25,000 public jobs to the private sector, eliminate half of SC’s 84,000+ regulations using AI, launch a citizen trust fund to begin returning savings to taxpayers enroute to eliminating the income tax entirely and modifying the regressive property tax system.

: Repurpose 25,000 public jobs to the private sector, eliminate half of SC’s 84,000+ regulations using AI, launch a citizen trust fund to begin returning savings to taxpayers enroute to eliminating the income tax entirely and modifying the regressive property tax system. Fix Roads and Schools : Reach a top-20 national education ranking within four years through AI-powered adaptive learning and localize road control to fix the state’s worst infrastructure.

: Reach a top-20 national education ranking within four years through AI-powered adaptive learning and localize road control to fix the state’s worst infrastructure. Use AI to Serve Citizens: Deploy forensic audits, launch citizen dashboards and portals, and use predictive tech to fight crime and disease.

On judicial reform, Reddy wants future governors to have full control over the scandal-scarred S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission (SCJMSC) – a legislatively controlled panel which has been instrumental in insulating and enabling all manner of institutional corruption in the Palmetto State.

This corruption – driven by a clique of powerful lawyer-legislators and their trial attorney allies – has materially eroded South Carolina’s competitiveness as well as the safety of its citizens.

***

DOGE SC founder Rom Reddy addresses a crowd of supporters at his organization’s policy launch event in Surfside Beach, S.C. on August 7, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

Granting governors control over the panel would begin the process of making South Carolina’s judiciary truly independent, not merely a “division” of the legislature, as Reddy called it. Looking longer-term, Reddy wants to further enhance accountability by passing a constitutional amendment “that gives the citizen a say over judges with a retention election.”

His trust fund would also make it easier for South Carolina to eliminate the income tax, while providing two windfalls to taxpayers (one on July 4 of each year and the other on December 25).

DOGE SC’s agenda obviously included several key items promoted by FITSNews in recent years – including its hybrid method of selecting judges and the creation of the citizen trust fund (a version of which was previously dubbed a taxpayer rebate fund by this outlet).

But Reddy’s Covenant 250 goes much further than anything that’s been previously proposed in South Carolina… just as his plan to aggressively engage electoral politics in upcoming GOP primary cycles is unlike any prior effort to impose accountability on the Palmetto State’s seemingly ungovernable political system.

Stay tuned for additional coverage of DOGE SC’s policy launch (and be on the lookout for my full interview with Reddy).

***

