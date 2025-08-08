Crossroads 2026: André Bauer Exits U.S. Senate Race

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former South Carolina lieutenant governor André Bauer suspended his campaign for the U.S. Senate on Friday (August 8, 2025) – scarcely five weeks after he entered the race.

Bauer’s decision, which he announced “after deep prayer and reflection,” leaves Paul Dans – a veteran corporate litigator and the author of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 – as the top remaining rival to incumbent “neoconservative” senator Lindsey Graham.

“This decision does not come lightly,” Bauer said. “I entered this race with a servant’s heart — believing that our nation needs leaders who are grounded in truth, integrity, and faith. But I believe now, more than ever, that in order for us to truly move forward, we must stop tearing one another down with lies and division.”

“I cannot and will not be part of a political climate that rewards deception over honesty, or ambition over unity,” Bauer continued. “God calls us to walk in truth, to speak life, and to be peacemakers — not power seekers. If we are going to win — truly win — it won’t be through slander or selfish gain. It will be through unity, humility, and a shared desire to honor God and serve one another.”

***

“I pray the remaining candidates can do just that,” Bauer concluded. “I’m deeply grateful to all who supported this campaign my family and I over the years. God Bless.”

Bauer, 56, originally of Charleston, S.C., was first elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in his late twenties, rising quickly through the ranks of the newly minted “Republican” majority in Columbia, S.C. In March 1999, he won a special election to the S.C. Senate just eleven days after his 30th birthday – and in January of 2003 he became the youngest lieutenant governor in the nation at the age of 33.

Upon leaving the lieutenant governor’s office in 2011, Bauer spent several years as a CNN analyst – and was nominated by president Donald Trump in July 2020 to be the U.S. ambassador to Belize. When Trump announced his 2024 reelection bid in South Carolina, Bauer was one of the first Palmetto State politicians to appear alongside him and endorse his candidacy.

Bauer’s departure from the race was welcomed by Dans, who said “our country is at a crossroads.” Dans referred to Bauer as a “patriot” and encouraged him and Greer, S.C. businessman Mark Lynch to unite behind his candidacy.

“André Bauer’s decision to step aside reflects the humility and integrity that South Carolina conservatives cherish,” Dans said. “His call for unity and truth resonates deeply with our campaign’s mission to put our nation and the people of South Carolina first. I also commend Mark Lynch for his commitment to challenging the status quo. Together, we can consolidate the anti-Graham vote and send a clear message: South Carolina demands a Senator who fights for our values, not the D.C. swamp.”

U.S. Navy veteran Thomas Murphy is also campaigning for the GOP nomination for this U.S. Senate seat, which Graham has held since January 2003.

“I invite Andre Bauer, Mark Lynch, and all South Carolinians who reject Lindsey Graham’s betrayal of our values to join us,” Dans said. “Together, we will build a coalition rooted in truth, unity, and a shared commitment to putting America first. Let’s retire Lindsey Graham and make South Carolina the beacon of conservative leadership our nation needs.”

Will Bauer join Dans’ campaign? That remains to be seen. Sources close to the former lieutenant governor hinted his statement about “lies and division” in modern politics was meant as a rebuke of Dans, who aggressively criticized Bauer upon entering the race.

***

***

