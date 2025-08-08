Blood, Gore, Knives and ‘Transcartoons’: S.C. District Under Fire For Controversial Teacher Hiring

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A government-run elementary school in the South Carolina Lowcountry is facing intense backlash from parents after a new teacher’s violent artwork – and “Gendeer (sic) Fluid” sexualized cartoons – failed to raise red flags with district officials during “their” hiring process.

According to Charleston, S.C.-based radio host Corey Allen, the controversy centers around Joseph R. Pye elementary school in Ladson, S.C. – where a self-described “toxic lesbian” who cranks out gory, knife-wielding doodles and “transcartoons” was recently introduced as the school’s art teacher.

Pye elementary is part of Dorchester County school district two, a 26,000 -student district based in Summerville, S.C. Pye is currently is home to 835 students spanning pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.

Last Tuesday (July 29, 2025), Cris Jackson of Houston, Texas, was announced as Pye’s “new art teacher extraordinaire.” In a since-deleted social media announcement, the “former dancer” and “current artist” with “multiple degrees” was touted as being “ready to share their love for creativity, comics and design with our students.”

“Outside of the classroom, Ms. Jackson enjoys cross-stitching, gaming and working on their dream of becoming a published graphic novelist,” the announcement continued.

Jackson celebrated their hiring on the left-leaning social media app Bluesky, noting the new position followed an extended period of joblessness.

“After months of unemployment I’m so thrilled to announce I’m starting as an Elementary Art Teacher this August!!!” they wrote, inviting followers to help them “get my room ready” by purchasing items on a classroom wishlist.

While it’s unclear what sort of art Jackson is planning on teaching students at Pye, their tastes include violent graphic cartoons depicting violence against children – and cartoons which push same-sex relationships, also involving children.

“I knew I liked girls,” one cartoon posted to social media by Jackson noted. “But I never felt like one.”

According to Allen, a conservative radio host, Jackson has been “writing violent and sexually suggestive ‘comics’ that push ‘furries’ and violence in schools and against children.”

Here’s some of their work…

In addition to multiple depictions of gore, blood and knife-wielding murder, another cartoon posted by Jackson referenced a lesbian protagonist who was “constantly engaging in weird, time-consuming drawn out rituals of self-harm” – and “getting (her partner) roped into them.”

Needless to say, Jackson’s tastes did not mesh with those of parents of students at Pye.

“When parents confronted the administrators of Joe Pye elementary, the admins went to the teacher about it,” Allen added. “After the discussion with the ‘non-binary’ teacher, she suddenly and miraculously decided to hide her social media, making it private.”

Prior to Jackson’s apparent scrubbing operation, though, parents were able to download all manner of content from her social media pages – including some harsh invective directed at elected officials, including U.S. congresswoman and 2026 South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace.

“Called Nancy Mace a demon bitch in group therapy today and made my therapist laugh and say ‘I think I want to cross stitch that,'” Jackson wrote in a post earlier this year.

Wait… the teacher glorifying violent stabbings and shared self-harm is in therapy? And their therapist is celebrating hateful rhetoric against elected officials?

Because that seems potentially relevant…

Yet another post featured on Jackson’s social pages mocked Christianity, depicting a Sonic the Hedgehog figure tied to a cross hung on a wall.

“(R)ip Jesus you would have loved trans day of visibility,” they wrote.

Curiously, most of the parents we spoke with didn’t blame Jackson for the controversy her hiring has caused.

“She’s been put in a position where she shouldn’t have been,” a parent of two children at the school told FITSNews. “She wasn’t vetted properly.”

“How many red flags do we need?” the parent continued, putting the blame for Jackson’s hiring solely on the district. “Who the heck else is working at our school? What’s going on at that school is the real question.”

Other parents were less understanding of Jackson’s artwork.

“She’s sick, disturbed,” one parent told us. “She shouldn’t be within a mile of a school, let alone inside one in a position of authority and influence.”

Other parents who spoke with us claimed the school – after tipping Jackson off to the complaints – was dismissive of their concerns.

“We were told ‘Cris would never do anything to harm the children and she invites parents to meet her and look at the room,'” one parent told us.

Like the internet, Jackson’s room appears to have been scrubbed as well. According to our sources, they had pictures of “butch lesbian” and “femme lesbian” cartoon animals posted on a classroom wall – posters which were later photographed with tape covering the descriptions of the characters’ sexual orientations.

“It’s not just that they dropped the ball and hired this person,” one parent told us. “It’s that they’re trying to gaslight us into thinking there’s nothing wrong with them dropping the ball and hiring this person. Hopefully they do the right thing and we don’t end up down the road having to say ‘we told you so.'”

Conservatives in the Palmetto State have been fighting for years to clean up South Carolina schools, hoping to get teachers and administrators to focus on reading, writing and arithmetic – not hyper-sexualized literature, gender-bending ideology and furry fantasies.

Calls to Dorchester district two were not immediately returned, but in keeping with our open microphone policy we welcome their perspective on our coverage in the event it is provided.

Count on FITSNews to provide our audience with any pertinent updates related to this story…

