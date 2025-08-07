Unsolved Carolinas: Sketches Released In Dorchester County Death Investigation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found discarded along a rural road earlier this week.

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, deputies discovered the remains of an unidentified black male in the 100 block of White House Pond Road — a sparsely populated stretch of countryside in Dorchester County, South Carolina. Investigators believe the victim was between 18 and 25 years old, standing approximately 6’1” and weighing roughly 190 pounds.

Following the grim discovery, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division has been working to collect evidence and piece together who this young man was – and how his life ended. Authorities have released two forensic sketches showing how they believe the victim looked before his death — and are urging the public to share them widely.

“This is a tragic and disturbing incident and we are determined to find answers,” Dorchester County sheriff Sam Richardson said. “If you have any information, no matter how small, it could be the key to solving this case.”

Forensic sketches (DCSO)

Cases like this are among the most challenging for investigators. Without a name, there’s no starting point — no family to interview, no confirmed history to examine, no timeline of the victim’s last known movements. In South Carolina, unidentified victim cases often require painstaking forensic work, including dental record comparisons, DNA analysis, and cross-checking missing persons reports from across the region.

In rural areas, the difficulty compounds. Fewer surveillance cameras, limited eyewitnesses, and slower tip flow can stretch the timeline for identification from days to months — sometimes years.

Until this young man’s name is known, investigators are unable to notify loved ones — or begin to piece together who might have wanted to harm him. Identification is often the key that unlocks the rest of the case. It can also reveal connections to other unsolved crimes.

Forensic sketches, like the ones released by the sheriff’s office, can be powerful tools. Sometimes that recognition comes from a family member searching for a missing loved one, other times from an acquaintance who didn’t realize the person was gone.

If you recognize this young man — or have any information that might lead to his identification — contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Citizens Connect portal.

