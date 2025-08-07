Former S.C. Senator: Lawmakers ‘Blackmailed’ Over Sexual Indiscretions

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

As the fallout from South Carolina senator Matt Leber‘s “mistress-gate” continues cascading across the Palmetto political landscape – reverberating in the most influential of special interest circles – a former member of the chamber is calling out her erstwhile colleagues at the S.C. State House for their culture of infidelity.

And the alleged corruption it has invited…

State senator Katrina Shealy – who represented the people of S.C. Senate District 23 for twelve years from 2012-2024 – published a provocative post earlier this week on her new blog entitled ‘Politics Under The Dome (And Sheets).’

“As a former State Senator who served for 12 years, I can tell you there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that the public never hears about,” Shealy wrote. “The recent headlines about personal misconduct have surely caused a lot of anxiety and ‘squirming’ at home for many.”

That’s for sure… and the recent rash of rearward puckering isn’t limited to lawmakers, either. This time, the puppet masters are staring to feel the pressure.

***

Shealy was ousted in the June 2024 primary election by Carlisle Kennedy, who has turned out to be a nothing but a paid pawn of the über-liberal, über-wealthy trial lawyer lobby – an entrenched special interest which has eroded the Palmetto State’s economic competitiveness for decades. Since leaving the State House, she has taken a position at the University of South Carolina.

According to Shealy, serving in the S.C. General Assembly provides “countless opportunities to get into trouble” – opportunities which the Palmetto State’s elected representatives seem incapable of resisting.

“There are temptations for financial gain, but there are also choices that can destroy your family,” she said. “Every legislator has to decide why they came to Columbia in the first place. Did they come to get rich and party, or did they come to make a positive change for the people of South Carolina?”

Sadly, in far too many cases the answer is painfully self-evident…

“These people represent MY state and these behaviors reflect negatively on MY state and the people I so proudly served,” Shealy said. “I don’t appreciate the stain on the Palmetto State’s reputation and nor should any South Carolinian.”

Shealy recalled a 2021 conference in Nashville, Tennessee at which a group of “female attendees” from South Carolina allegedly “dressed out like the fleet was in and they were behind on their rent.”

“These were some of the same ‘ladies’ that professed moral righteousness during the abortion debate in the House,” Shealy wrote. “When I suggested their appearance didn’t reflect well on South Carolina, I was vilified, mocked and labeled as judgmental.”

***

Former S.C. senator Katrina Shealy (Facebook)

***

This author received numerous reports on the infamous Nashville trip, recalling it as another example of the prevailing hedonism that exists in and around the S.C. State House.

“Every night in the state capital – whether during the legislative session or when lawmakers come to town for committee hearings – those with influence are inundated with invitations to special interest receptions and other events,” I noted at the time. “There, they are plied with alcohol, campaign contributions and servile flattery in the hopes of of being swayed to certain ways of thinking. Or voting.”

“Other inducements are routinely provided for elected and appointed leaders … a process I have often referred to as ‘horizontal lobbying,'” I continued. “The end result? Let’s just say it is not all that dissimilar to the sort of drunken debauchery that takes place in the dive bars located in Five Points – a hub of collegiate nightlife located a few blocks away from the state capital complex.”

Few of these drunken sexcapades ever make the pages of FITSNews, however, because we generally eschew exposing elected officials for private indiscretions. Unless there is an abuse of office, waste of taxpayer funds, criminal nexus or galling hypocrisy, our editorial philosophy is generally to refrain from publishing details of such trysts.

Unburdened by electoral pressure, though, Shealy is holding forth on her former colleagues.

“The sad reality is that many of these individuals are still in office, and many have been for years,” she wrote. “They continue to carry on adulterous affairs and backroom deals, and to them, it’s all just a game—a very expensive moral game that impacts them, their families, and the entire state.”

***

***

Shealy said she “saw legislators sending inappropriate messages to people other than their spouses; sexist and racist comments; filthy jokes and remarks belying their politically crafted image of a person of great and unwavering religious faith.”

“Some of this behavior was on the Senate floor!” she added.

Referring to a “reported scandal involving a married member of the General Assembly,” Shealy noted “both the legislator and alleged paramour are on the record as being dedicated to God and ‘the sanctity of the family.'”

“What a shame, what a lying, hypocritical, self-serving, spit-in-the-voter’s-eye, hedonistic, carnal shame if it came to be true these strong family folk are not who they’ve claimed to be,” Shealy wrote.

The problem is bigger than personal or political hypocrisy, though. According to Shealy, her colleagues have been blackmailed – leveraged into changing their votes due to the threat of being exposed in their personal lives.

“It’s necessary to understand these improprieties aren’t limited to personal gratification, but can – and DO – result in the legislator being blackmailed into engaging in more and greater acts of misconduct,” she wrote. “A ‘NAY’ vote will quickly become ‘AYE’ when a member is threatened with the revelation that he or she did something (or someONE) he or she shouldn’t have.”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is criminal.

Will Shealy name names? Provide specifics? We shall see… but her column, like our coverage of the latest Palmetto sex scandal, has raised some troubling questions about the extent to which lawmakers’ bad behavior is being used against them.

And, potentially, against us as citizens and taxpayers…

***

***

