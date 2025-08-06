‘Stand Your Ground’ Case: Attorney General Won’t Press Charges

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson‘s office has determined the Palmetto State’s ‘Protection of Persons and Property Act’ — commonly known as the “Stand Your Ground” law — applied in the 2023 shooting death of Scott Spivey.

According to the attorney general, Charles Weldon Boyd and Bradley Kenneth Williams were acting within the bounds of the law when they shot and killed the Tabor City, North Carolina insurance adjuster on the side of a rural Horry County road in September of that year.

“The legal analysis of this case was reviewed by multiple career prosecutors within the office of the Attorney General, who all reached the same conclusion,” a statement from Wilson’s office noted. “We have continued to review all information and evidence provided to us by law enforcement, including eyewitness statements, toxicology reports, video evidence, and forensic analysis.”

The end result of this continued review?

“Our analysis has remained the same,” the statement concluded.

Spivey’s case has attracted nationwide attention following the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit by his sister, Jennifer Spivey. Since the suit was filed in June 2024, newly released information has exposed a disturbing pattern of corruption within the Horry County Police Department (HCPD). In fact, the department’s mishandling of the investigation remains under review by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Immediately following the shooting – but before law enforcement arrived on the scene – Boyd placed a call to his friend, HCPD chief deputy Brandon Strickland, who has since resigned in the wake of an internal investigation. A second officer, Paul Vescovi, was terminated weeks later after body cam footage taken at the scene showed him signaling Boyd to “act like a victim”.

HCPD declined to press criminal charges against the self-confessed shooters — despite claims of self-defense that appeared to contradict Boyd’s own 911 call, in which he described pursuing Spivey on the highway prior to the confrontation on Camp Swamp Road.

Absent criminal charges, the case now hinges on the outcome of the civil litigation. A critical immunity hearing in the wrongful death suit is expected this fall which could determine the future of the case. Under South Carolina law, a finding of lawful self-defense would shield Boyd and Williams from both criminal prosecution and civil liability.

In the civil case, Boyd and Williams gained some ground on Monday (August 4, 2025) when a court order (.pdf) called for HCPD to share biological samples with the defense so they can be independently tested.

Attorneys for Boyd and Williams had requested a hair sample from Spivey for steroid testing, arguing that evidence of steroid use — even if dated — could help explain Spivey’s behavior and mental state. Attorneys for Spivey’s family fought that request, referring to it as “junk science.”

While the attorney general’s office claimed its decision was based on a review of forensic analysis, toxicology, video evidence and witness statements, its conclusion leaves open the possibility that new evidence could prompt a reevaluation:

“Our office takes every loss of life seriously and remains committed to pursuing justice,” the statement noted. “If new material evidence comes to light, whether through the ongoing civil proceedings, further investigation, or new reports to law enforcement, we are fully prepared to reevaluate the case. We encourage anyone with relevant information to contact law enforcement. The pursuit of justice does not expire, and we remain open to all credible evidence that could change the legal landscape of this case.”

We had lunch with the Spivey family today, standing together in the pursuit of justice.



God Bless the Spivey family and may Scott Spivey rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/LslRCdihdm — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 17, 2025

That’s a diplomatic statement — but one unlikely to quell public criticism from those who believe Boyd and Williams should be prosecuted for their role in Spivey’s death. It also signals that the case may become a flashpoint in South Carolina politics, with U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace – who is running against Wilson in the 2026 governor’s race in the Palmetto State – publicly supporting the Spivey family.

As we have from the beginning, FITSNews will continue to provide in-depth coverage of this case — including its implications for South Carolina’s “Stand Your Ground” law and ongoing allegations of misconduct within the Horry County Police Department.

We will also continue to track its political implications and any impact the case could have on the Palmetto State’s gubernatorial race.

