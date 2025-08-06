Crossroads 2026: David Pascoe Boasts Impressive Fundraising Haul

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolina first circuit solicitor David Pascoe – among the top contenders to become the Palmetto State’s next attorney general – has opened a statewide campaign account for this powerful prosecutorial perch.

In an initial filing reported to the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) this week, Pascoe reported having an impressive $123,971.15 in campaign contributions – against zero expenses.

Pascoe’s haul outstripped that of S.C. eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo, who formed an exploratory committee and filed his own initial campaign finance report last month. In addition to Pascoe and Stumbo, state senator Stephen Goldfinch is running for this seat. Also reportedly eyeing a bid? Henry D. McMaster Jr., son of S.C. governor (and former attorney general) Henry McMaster.

All four of these contenders will be seeking the Republican nomination – with Pascoe joining the GOP earlier this year. Pascoe was previously touted as a candidate for attorney general on the Democrat side of the ledger in 2022 – but he declined to seek that nomination (and wisely so). A Democrat has not won a statewide race in South Carolina since 2006 – and hasn’t won a top-of-the-ticket race (governor or U.S. Senate) since 1998.

The last Democrat to win election as attorney general? Thomas Medlock, who won a third term in office in 1990.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Sources close to Pascoe’s campaign indicated his strong financial start will soon be supplemented by contributions from an upcoming fundraiser hosted by former U.S. attorney Bart Daniel. Appointed by former president George H.W. Bush, Daniel was the top federal prosecutor in South Carolina from 1989-1992 – during which time he spearheaded prosecutions associated with Operation Lost Trust, an anti-corruption probe which led to the convictions of seventeen members of the S.C. General Assembly.

Pascoe has touted his own work against public corruption, most notably ProbeGate – an investigation into a pay-to-play scandal which resulted in multiple plea agreements and the resignations of several sitting lawmakers back in 2018.

“I have never hesitated to call out corruption,” Pascoe said earlier this year. “As a Republican, that will not change. If you are an elected Republican and think, ‘whew, Pascoe is going to leave me alone now,’ you are sadly mistaken. I will be even louder now, because the loudest criticism of corruption should come within one’s own party.”

Four-term attorney general Alan Wilson is not seeking reelection in 2026, choosing instead to campaign for governor of the Palmetto State. Prior to Wilson’s lengthy tenure, this position was held by Henry McMaster from 2003-2011.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue tracking this rapidly coalescing field…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

