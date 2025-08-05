Downfall Of RJ May: Feds Charge Oklahoma Nurse In Ongoing Child Porn Investigation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A traveling nurse is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving child sex abuse material (CSAM) – a.k.a. child pornography – from a suspended South Carolina lawmaker who remains jailed without bond as he awaits trial.

Christian Soto of Oklahoma City is currently in custody after federal investigators linked him to material allegedly distributed by suspended South Carolina state representative Robert “RJ” May III, according to a complaint (.pdf) filed in U.S. District Court last month.

Soto — who has worked as a registered nurse since at least 2017 — used the Kik messenger app under the alias “randomcouplehere” to communicate with May, who was operating under the username “joebidennnn69,” according to an affidavit accompanying the federal complaint.

The exchange between Soto and May allegedly occurred on April 3, 2024 — part of a five-day spree during which May is accused of distributing more than 220 CSAM videos to multiple Kik users, all while actively campaigning for reelection in a contested Republican primary election (and managing the candidacies of numerous other elected officials).

During their single chat session, “joebidennnn69” asked “randomcouplehere,” “Got more bad moms?” to which Soto allegedly replied, “Yes trade.” The two then began sharing an assortment of CSAM videos, according to investigators.

At least four of those videos — totaling three minutes and 20 seconds — were described in graphic detail, allegedly depicting “light-haired” and “dark-haired” female children either performing oral sex or being raped by men.

The exchange appears to have grown more specific as it continued, with Soto allegedly writing, “I want more like the first one,” followed by “joebidennnn69” responding, “Ok here’s more […] With the boy and girl?” Soto replied: “Girl sucking boy.”

Investigators say May sent Soto at least 50 CSAM files during the April 3, 2024, exchange.

The interaction wasn’t uncovered until Kik flagged “joebidennnn69” for distributing CSAM last summer — prompting a federal investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

As part of the federal effort to trace “randomcouplehere” to Soto, HSI issued administrative subpoenas to Kik’s parent company MediaLab AI, Inc., as well as AT&T Corp. and Cox Communications.

In July 2025, as the case progressed, HSI asked agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Oklahoma City to “assist with and continue the investigation” into Soto, according to the affidavit.

“Upon beginning the investigation, Oklahoma City FBI determined the subject, Soto, had been in a relationship with an FBI employee of the Oklahoma City office that had ended negatively,” an agent wrote. “That employee has not and will not be involved in this investigation.”

Just last week, federal agents swarmed Soto’s modest suburban home to execute a search warrant targeting his person, vehicle, and residence.

According to investigators, 27 digital items were seized from inside the home, while another 35 were recovered from his Toyota Tundra — including a USB drive containing “at least” four images of CSAM, two of which allegedly depict children receiving oral sex from adults.

Also seized from the residence was a shotgun sling containing 48 shells, which investigators say Soto was prohibited from possessing due to a protective order issued in March. That order followed an earlier incident in which he allegedly kidnapped his then-girlfriend.

According to open-source intelligence, Soto’s preliminary hearing on the charges and his detention hearing are scheduled for this Wednesday (August 6, 2025).

While Soto’s detention status is pending, May was denied bond in June after being charged by federal prosecutors with 10 counts of distributing CSAM over Kik. The suspended state lawmaker remains behind bars awaiting trial, where he appears to be tracking former S.C. State House allies who allegedly owe him money for political consulting.

One of those allegedly indebted allies called on the state’s General Assembly last week to reconvene and consider the “immediate expulsion” of May.

This story may be updated.

