‘The People Are Fed Up’: Nancy Mace Launches Gubernatorial Campaign

by WILL FOLKS

***

As a light rain fell across the “hallowed ground” where she first made history more than a quarter century ago, South Carolina first district congresswoman Nancy Mace aimed to make history once more – launching her 2026 campaign for the governorship of the Palmetto State early Monday morning (August 4, 2025).

“This morning, I’m making it official,” Mace said shortly after 7:30 a.m. EDT, ending months of speculation about her designs on higher office.

Mace, 47, of Daniel Island, S.C. formalized her candidacy at The Citadel, where she became the first woman to graduate from the corps of cadets in 1999. Mace recalled her arrival at the Citadel, and specifically being accompanied by her father – the late James Emory Mace, a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army.

Mace said she was “shaking, nervous” upon her arrival at the all-male institution…

“I asked my father to help me drop my books off at my dorm, at the barracks… and he said ‘no,'” Mace recalled. “I had to do it on my own. I remember I asked for a hug – my dad shook my hand. And he said ‘don’t call home if you want to quit – just put on your shoes and start walking.'”

“I didn’t quit,” Mace continued, “I had something to prove.”

She still does…

***

Mace channeled a similar “me versus the world” energy throughout her announcement speech, which was twice briefly interrupted by screaming protesters.

“They said play nice – I fought back,” Mace said, referring to her ongoing, high-profile legal battle against multiple alleged abusers – including her former fiancé, Patrick Bryant.

Addressing the insiders at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, S.C., Mace was every bit as blunt.

“They don’t want me and I don’t want them,” she said, vowing to “drag the truth into sunlight and flip the tables if that’s what’s necessary.”

“I don’t owe those in the backroom a single thing,” she added.

Mace’s campaign launch drew a flood of local, regional, national and international media to her former campus – including reporters from Politico and The (U.K.) Daily Mail.

Unlike typical political announcements, Mace punctuated her address with a lengthy, substantive policy discussion – one which included the rollout of a comprehensive, multi-pronged agenda that rivaled the detailed, wonkish pronouncements of former governor Mark Sanford.

***

South Carolina first district congresswoman Nancy Mace announces her bid for governor at a press conference at The Citadel. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

Mace vowed to eliminate the Palmetto State’s oppressively high individual income tax over the coming five years – saying she hoped to accelerate its phaseout via the reduction or suspension of pork barrel earmarks. She also challenged each agency to trim between three and four percent from its annual budget – and vowed a top-to-bottom review of the hundreds of state boards and commissions currently receiving funding from the state.

“This isn’t about austerity, this is about building a prosperous future for South Carolina,” she said. “This is not just about individuals taxpayers, it’s about the LLCs and small business that are running our state.”

Mace’s policy rollout also addressed “sanctuary sheriffs” who refuse to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Mace is widely credited with engineering the electoral defeat of one of those sheriffs, former Charleston County sheriff Kristin Graziano.

On the public safety front, Mace took direct aim at her top rival in the race for governor, S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – reiterating previous criticisms of his alleged leniency in dealing with sex offenders.

“The days of pedophiles serving one day in jail are over,” Mace said, referencing a Charleston county case in which Wilson’s office negotiated a questionable deal with an offender named Donald Gresh.

***

I’m running to be the Governor of South Carolina!



God’s not done with South Carolina and neither am I. You and me. Our mission begins now.



South Carolina First. Nancy Mace for Governor.https://t.co/tkO1oN5G0W pic.twitter.com/odvxAKfz5b — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 4, 2025

***

Wilson’s campaign fired back at Mace, accusing her of voting to elect the liberal judge who turned Gresh loose after just twenty-four hours behind bars.

According to Wilson, former S.C. circuit court judge Bentley Price – who was repeatedly assailed by our media outlet as the “poster judge” for excessive leniency to violent, dangerous offenders – gave Gresh a one-day sentence after he had been facing more than six decades behind bars for his crimes.

“When a known predator served only a day, it was judge Bentley Price, whom Mace voted to elect, who made that dangerous ruling,” a statement from the Wilson campaign noted. “Her attacks on Wilson now are nothing more than a smokescreen to hide her own responsibility and close friendship with a judge later found unqualified to serve for years of misconduct and bad decisions from the bench.

“Nancy Mace can’t be trusted and is trying to distract from her liberal voting record and support for soft-on-crime judges,” Wilson’s deputy campaign manager Claire Brady said.

Early polling has shown Mace and Wilson as the two frontrunners in this contest, which also includes S.C. lieutenant governor Pamela Evette, U.S. fifth district congressman Ralph Norman and Upstate S.C. senator Josh Kimbrell. With broad swaths of the GOP electorate currently undecided, most observers believe the race is wide open.

GOP voters head to the polls on June 9, 2026. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in that election, the top two finishers would face off in a runoff election two weeks later.

Given the breadth of Mace’s policy rollout, stay tuned to FITSNews for additional coverage on her candidacy this week as we review the finer points of her comprehensive agenda…

***

