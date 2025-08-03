Matt Leber’s ‘Mistress-Gate’: The Fallout

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Aftershocks from a bombshell disclosure by Lowcountry, South Carolina school board member Michele Leber regarding her husband – first-term state senator Matt Leber – continued to rattle the Palmetto political firmament this weekend as the scope of allegations confronting the state lawmaker and his intimates rapidly expanded.

And as calls for his resignation mounted…

For those of you who missed the detonation, on Saturday morning (August 2, 2025) Michele Leber – a first-term representative on the Charleston County school board – publicly accused her husband of infidelity with a political consultant named Rebecca Madsen. According to her, the duo traveled to Versailles, Kentucky together on a romantic getaway this weekend.

As of this writing, Leber and Madsen are still believed to be in the state of Kentucky.

“My husband senator Matt Leber is with his whore Rebecca Madsen,” Michele Leber wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

***

Michele Leber (Facebook)

***

As FITSNews subsequently reported, records from the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) revealed Matt Leber paid Madsen approximately $4,750 from his campaign account since December of 2023 for various itemized services including “political consulting” and “campaign labor.” Of interest? The senator’s campaign account showed a deficit of nearly $8,000 after he blew through more than $50,000 during the past quarter – a conspicuously high volume of expenditures considering his next election is not until June of 2028.

This media outlet has spoken with at least two constituents of Matt Leber who said they planned on submitting formal requests for an SCSEC investigation into his campaign finances – the first round of potential problems for the embattled lawmaker in the aftermath of his wife’s revelations.

In addition to payments from Leber’s campaign organization, Madsen was recently tapped to serve as treasurer of his newly-launched Take the Oath PAC – an organization which kicked off its fundraising push at an event at Leber’s home last month. That gathering – held on July 18, 2025 – included an appearance by former S.C. lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate candidate André Bauer, and featured endorsements from state senators JD Chaplin, Carlisle Kennedy, Josh Kimbrell, Everette Stubbs and Jeff Zell and state representative James Teeple.

***

Rebecca Madsen (Facebook)

***

Michele Leber accompanied her bombshell post with multiple receipts – including copies of text messages reportedly exchanged between Madsen and senator Leber as well as an illicit image Leber is said to have supplied his purported paramour.

Michele Leber also intimated more detonations could be coming… specifically referencing allegations involving Madsen and other elected officials.

“There are more married men,” she publicly alleged, referring to Madsen. “She has had multiple affairs and likely blackmail on others. Divorces coming!”

Madsen’s estranged husband, Rob Madsen, echoed the allegations in a comment left on social media.

“Rebecca and I are in the middle of a divorce brought on by these types of issues,” he wrote on Facebook.

FITSNews is currently investigating these allegations – and other information provided to our media outlet about senator Leber and his intimates in the aftermath of Michele Leber’s stunning revelations.

***

Prior to being outed, Matt Leber had consistently touted himself as a “family values” Republican.

“Family is the bedrock of our society and therefor a natural target for the radical left,” Leber wrote on his campaign page, accompanied by a picture of himself surrounded by children.

Leber further claimed to “have stood for traditional values” and vowed to “continue to safeguard the sanctity of the family.”

Needless to say, local Democrats pounced on his hypocritical comeuppance.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning (August 3, 2025), Charleston County Democrat Party (CCDP) chairman Thomas Dixon noted “hypocrisy seems to be the standard by which Leber and his MAGA Republican cronies live.”

“Like polished snake oil salesmen, they routinely tout themselves as the morally conscious ‘religious right’ while constantly getting caught violating the moral principles they hold others to,” Dixon wrote.

***

***

Dixon also blasted Michele Leber for outing her husband “like a juvenile beefing with another child instead of handling the matter as an adult, a professional and a seated member of our county school board.”

Democrats weren’t the only ones blasting Matt Leber. One of his staunchest supporters – S.C. State House candidate Carlton Walker – called on him to step down “ASAP” over the scandal.

“I’m calling for Matt Leber’s resignation from the South Carolina Senate,” Walker said in a video posted to his Facebook page. “He does not represent this party.”

Walker cited Leber’s payments to his alleged mistress, claiming they were curiously timed to coincide with his “going and staying at AirBnbs in California and Arizona.”

According to Walker, Matt Leber’s donors “did not donate that money for him to be spending it on frickin’ traveling and giving money to the person he’s having an affair with.”

***

***

In addition to their elected offices – and Matt Leber’s newly launched PAC – the Lebers had become the epicenter of an increasingly influential Republican fiefdom in Charleston County.

That fiefdom has now been razed to the ground…

“Matt’s political career may survive, but all we’ve built is done,” one of Leber’s closest supporters told FITSNews. “We had an opportunity to really make a difference. (That’s) gone.”

The worst could be yet to come, too…

In addition to affair allegations too voluminous to count (potentially involving multiple South Carolina elected officials), Leber’s campaign finances – and other aspects of his senatorial office – are starting to come under intense scrutiny as well. Count on FITSNews to dig deep into each and every facet of this story, and to report back to our audience as we are able to verify relevant information…

***

