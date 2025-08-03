Guest Column: Daniel High School Has The Best Coach to Fix Their Culture  

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by TYLER MATTHEWS

I’ve been friends with Chris Stone since we were in middle school, becoming buddies at summer church camp and later attending the same church together while students at Clemson University. When Chris became the new head coach for Daniel High School Football I knew with 100% certainty they landed a phenomenal coach who’s an even greater human.

Three months later, when I and many others saw headlines announcing that Chris has been placed on leave as the SDPC investigates the July 7th altercation between DHS football players, we were alarmed — not because of his character, but because the school misdirected its response by putting him on administrative leave. I actually couldn’t help but laugh in bafflement because I know Coach Stone is exactly the type of leader this football team needs for this exact situation.

I consider it an honor to have watched Chris grow into the humble, grounded, family man that he is today. If you were to ask for a character assessment (you should) from his friends, family, current and former players, teammates, coaches, or colleagues – they’d undoubtedly say similar things. Think of some of the best people you know in your life – the people you admire for their discipline and leadership who have strong moral fiber that you’d aspire to have yourself (but deep down you know it’s a long shot). I’m talking about Abe Lincoln/Marcus Lattimore-level moral fiber.

That’s Chris Stone.

Yes, the incident involving Daniel High School student athletes is serious. Violent behavior among students is unacceptable— a student was injured, and criminal charges have been filed against three teammates. The alleged racist language and offensive messages that allegedly incited all of this are absolutely toxic. A thorough investigation is appropriate.

Legal authorities and the district are following required protocols.

People have seen the video and want answers as to why the players weren’t expelled or kicked off the team immediately. But federal law prevents school employees (coaches, admins) from releasing specific details regarding ongoing investigations and disciplinary consequences for minors. For now, there are details we just don’t know. And that silence is now twice as necessary since the parents of the injured teammate do not seem content to let justice run its course. They’ve lawyered up seeking “not only information and evidence pertinent to the camp or the incident on July 7, 2025, but also information and evidence pertinent to other similar incidents involving DW Daniel High School or Presbyterian College.”

Make of that what you will but it sounds like they’re looking to get something more out of this than a criminal prosecution.

But Chris Stone is not responsible for what those students did. Again, he was hired three months ago – he has yet to coach a single official practice much less a regular-season game. He’s had no time to shape team culture or instill his values. Meanwhile, the athletics director and principal were notified the same night of the incident as their brand new coach. They most certainly contributed their input as to how Coach Stone should navigate this incident between teammates. So the decision to place the coach on leave as the school district investigates seems instead fueled by public outrage ginned up by rage bait accounts stoking dramatic narratives and spectators demanding a head to roll.

Here’s what I know: In the short time since he was hired, Chris, his wife Katie, and their four small children have welcomed players into their home throughout the summer for fellowship and ice cream socials. And Chris is one of the best humans I’ve ever known — honest, humble, salt-of-the-earth. He doesn’t shelter “star players.” He confronts problems head-on, in private and publicly when called for. Many current and former players—including the very student injured—have expressed their admiration for him. And it was Chris who was by the injured student’s side once officers showed up in response to the call the night of July 7th.

So let the lawyers and juvenile justice system do their work. Let the school district conduct interviews and review policies. But do not let mob pressure determine personnel decisions. Don’t pin blame on the new guy who has barely even started because DHS is incredibly lucky to have him. Blanket administrative leave for Coach Stone seems misdirected and completely unfair with his strong record of integrity, reputation for humility, and stellar track record across the upstate from his time at Mauldin, Easley, Walhalla, Clemson, and Furman. All of this shows he is capable of meeting this moment. In summary, Chris is exactly the type of person who should be helping his team and community heal right now.

Disclosure: I’ve known Coach Stone for more than two decades and I count him as a close friend. I offer this perspective to prevent injustice because right now, the employee put on leave by the School District of Pickens County is the wrong person to target.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Tyler Matthews is a Clemson Alum and former University of South Carolina video producer living in Atlanta.

