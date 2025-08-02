Political Sex Scandal Rocks Lowcountry GOP

State senator publicly called out by his wife, who sits on one of the largest school boards in the Palmetto State…

by WILL FOLKS

***

We’ve never made it a priority to investigate or expose the private lives of public officials – so long as they aren’t wasting tax dollars, abusing their office or engaging in overtly hypocritical behavior.

Absent any of those qualifiers, we generally believe what people do behind closed doors is their own business.

But sometimes, public officials or their significant others put their own dirty laundry into the public sphere – including intimate details uncovered about their spouses. And sometimes, those doing the exposing are themselves elected officials.

***

Michele Leber (Facebook)

***

That happened on Saturday morning (August 2, 2025) when Charleston County school board member Michele Leber publicly called out her husband, state senator Matt Leber, for alleged infidelity with a political consultant.

In a since-deleted Facebook post that ricocheted around the Palmetto political world, Michele Leber posted several text exchanges which purportedly took place between senator Leber and political strategist Rebecca Madsen, whom she referred to as “his whore.”

***

***

Michele Leber also listed her marital status on social media as “separated” in the aftermath of disclosing the alleged affair.

While Michele Leber deleted the original post naming her husband, several subsequent posts referenced its bombshell allegation against Madsen.

“There are more married men,” she publicly alleged, referring to Madsen. “She has had multiple affairs and likely blackmail on others. Divorces coming!”

The Lebers are – or were – one of the up-and-coming political power couples in the Palmetto State. Matt Leber narrowly edged incumbent senator Sandy Senn in the 2024 GOP primary – and took office last fall after a decisive general election victory. He has garnered plaudits for his efforts to force all elected officials in the Palmetto State to swear to their oaths of office – but has drawn criticism for his subservience to South Carolina’s über-liberal, über-wealthy trial lawyer lobby.

***

Matt Leber has also drawn criticism for sponsoring an infamous legislative pay raise – which has since been shot down (temporarily) by the S.C. supreme court.

Michele Leber won election to the Charleston County school board last November, and has emerged as one of its most vocal pro-parent representatives and aggressive proponents of leveraging artificial intelligence.

While some questioned Michele Leber’s decision to expose her husband, several Republican women who spoke privately with FITSNews celebrated the callout.

“Good for Michele,” one told us. “She’s setting a new standard.”

This story may be updated…

***

