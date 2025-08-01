Report Reveals Horrific Details From Fatal South Carolina DUI Crash

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

Newly released documents from the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) paint a devastating picture of the vehicular crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Tyler Bishop — concluding the driver allegedly responsible for causing this fatal collision was not only intoxicated, but speeding and driving recklessly at the time of the collision.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. EDT on April 9, 2025, at the intersection of Greenpond Road (S-76) and Simmons Road near Gray Court, South Carolina. Bishop was turning left from Simmons Road onto eastbound Greenpond Road when his vehicle was violently struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

According to the amended traffic collision report, 44-year-old Barrett Hastings Power was traveling westbound on Greenpond Road when he collided with the driver’s side of Bishop’s Hyundai sedan. Investigators concluded Power was under the influence of alcohol, exceeded the posted speed limit and failed to yield the right of way — contributing directly to the fatal impact.

Power’s blood alcohol content several hours after the crash was 0.19 percent — more than twice the legal limit. He was also traveling at an estimated 105 mph – more than 60 mph over the posted limit when he slammed directly into the driver’s side door of Bishop’s vehicle, per the report.

The force of the collision was so severe Power’s truck continued off the road, struck a utility pole and a tree and only came to a stop after extensive damage, police said. Bishop was killed instantly.

Tyler Bishop (Facebook)

Power was charged with felony DUI resulting in death — a charge that carries a penalty of up to 25 years i n prison in South Carolina. But despite the seriousness of the offense — and his long history of DUI convictions — he was granted a $50,000 surety bond and released from custody after posting it.

As FITSNews previously reported, this was far from Power’s first brush with the law. He already had a documented history of multiple DUI arrests, including three prior DUI convictions — one of which dated back nearly two decades. However, under South Carolina’s current DUI sentencing guidelines, prosecutors were unable to use Power’s full history against him in court.

Under South Carolina law, a person is considered a first-time offender if they have had no prior DUI convictions within the past 10 years at the time of the current offense. This “lookback period” effectively resets after a decade, allowing someone with multiple DUIs spread out over a longer timeframe to repeatedly be charged as a first offender — and often face significantly lighter penalties as a result.

Records show Power was convicted of driving under the influence on February 11, 2002 – and again on April 26, 2012. Both of these were listed as first-offense charges due to the time which elapsed between the incidents.

In effect, the law protected Power — not the public.

The amended crash report offered a chilling confirmation of what Bishop’s loved ones already knew: Tyler’s death was entirely preventable — and the man responsible should have never been behind the wheel.

But for Bishop’s family, the fact Power was on the road at all represents a profound failure of the justice system.

The case is currently pending in Laurens County General Sessions Court. On June 12, 2025, Power appeared in court for a bond modification hearing after requesting permission to travel out of state to California. Following the hearing, Ashley Mahaffey, Tyler’s mother, shared her heartbreak in a Facebook post that reflects what many in the community are feeling.

“Barrett still had the same smug look on his face showing absolutely no emotion or remorse,” she said. “Still nothing at all to say. Not once did he even look our way!! THREE, THREE HOURS AFTER HE KILLED MY CHILD WHEN THEY FINALLY DECIDED TO TAKE HIS BLOOD, HE STILL HAD A BLOOD ALCOHOL LEVEL OF .19…

“My mama heart is beyond crushed,” Mahaffey continued. “I just want my boy back!! This isn’t fair.”

Ashley Mahaffey visits her son’s grave (Facebook)

Mahaffey’s words lay bare the emotional weight of a system that too often prioritizes second chances for offenders over first chances for victims.

As the legal process continues, the family of Tyler Bishop — and the community which has seen his life reduced to a docket number — continue to demand justice. But they know no verdict, no sentence and no reform of the Palmetto State’s DUI laws will ever bring Tyler home.

Instead, his mother is praying for strength — and pleading for change.

Will those prayers and pleas be answered? Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any pertinent developments related to Bishop’s case.

THE SCHP REPORT…

(SCHP)

