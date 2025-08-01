Lawsuit Filed After Brutal Machete Killing At North Charleston Worksite

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

Attorneys representing the family of a North Charleston man who was fatally hacked to death by a machete-wielding co-worker have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies this week, saying they failed to keep the job site safe and allowed a known violent offender onto the property.

According to a complaint filed by Justin Bamberg of Bamberg Legal and Chris Hart of Hart Law, 33-year-old David Keith Carter was working at a job site located at 3471 Trade Center Court in North Charleston when his co-worker approached him, pulled out a machete and began slashing him all over his body.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. EDT on June 19, 2024, Tyrone Campbell – a known repeat offender with a lengthy criminal history – allegedly slashed Carter numerous times on the face, head and body as Carter pleaded for his life. When police arrived at the scene, Campbell refused to drop the machete – forcing officers to tase him before taking him into custody.

“Carter consciously begged and pleaded for his life while he was being violently slashed repeatedly with the machete,” Bamberg and Hart wrote in their complaint.

Carter survived his incredibly painful injuries for several hours before eventually succumbing to them, according to the complaint.

***

David Keith Carter (Bamberg Legal and Hart Law)

Bamberg and Hart named SHL Medical, LLC – as well as Evans General Contracting, LLC and Flooring Services, LLC – as defendants in the complaint, alleging that if they had conducted “even the most basic of background checks,” Campbell would never have been hired or allowed on the worksite property.

“Although the family of David Keith Carter will never get to see him again, it is their hope through this lawsuit that no other family will have to suffer losing a loved one in such a horrific way,” Bamberg and Hart said in a statement to Carter’s family. “We intend to hold all defendants responsible for failing to keep the workplace safe from machetes and deadly assaults.”

Prior to being charged with Carter’s murder, Campbell had an attempted murder charge from 2021 and a 2023 arson conviction on his record – both of which should have been discovered prior to his employment at the job site, according to the pleading.

The origin of the attempted murder rap? While incarcerated at the Orangeburg County detention center in 2021, Campbell allegedly attempted to strangle his cellmate for “fake sleeping” and “snoring.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The complaint filed against the companies alleged wrongful death, negligence, negligent selection of independent contractors, negligent supervision of independent contractors and premises liability, among other claims.

“Mr. Carter was only doing his job to provide for his family,” the attorneys stated. “We will work tirelessly to protect Mr. Carter’s legacy and ensure that we get justice for his loved ones.”

Campbell is currently being held inside the Al Cannon detention center in North Charleston.

Count on FITSNews to provide any pertinent updates about this case as they become available…

***

THE COMPLAINT…

(S.C. Ninth Judicial Circuit)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

