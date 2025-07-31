South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Candidate Rolls Out Endorsements

“He’s the leader we need to grow our farms and support our farmers during this critical time.”

Why does South Carolina independently elect its commissioner of agriculture? That’s a good question. Who in the hell knows, honestly? Frankly, this post should be a cabinet agency under the governor’s office – with its occupant accountable to the Palmetto State’s chief executive. As things currently stand, the office is yet another example of how executive authority in South Carolina has been scattered to the four winds – splintered so as to render the chief executive of the state impotent in the face of an all-powerful legislature.

Oh, and a judiciary whose strings are pulled by that all-powerful legislature…

Until two-thirds of the legislature (and the governor) agree to put the question of independent election to the people via a constitutional amendment, however, we will continue to see candidates seek this office – compelling us to cover their campaigns.

In the current Republican primary for commissioner of agriculture, the early favorite is Fred West, former vice president of Batesburg, S.C.-based Amick Farms. In fact, West is the only announced candidate for this post – although sources tell us status quo governor Henry McMaster is pushing one of his former staffers, Cody Simpson of Home Branch, S.C., to campaign against him in the “Republican” primary on June 9, 2025.

***

McMaster recently used his influence to have Simpson installed as executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) in South Carolina – a key state-level federal post in the administration of U.S. president Donald Trump.

On Thursday (July 31, 2025), West’s campaign rolled out its “first round” of legislative endorsements – a list which included S.C. Senate majority leader Shane Massey and longtime S.C. Senate agriculture committee chairman Wes Climer.

“Fred West has dedicated his career to South Carolina agriculture,” Climer said in a statement released by West’s campaign. “He’s the leader we need to grow our farms and support our farmers during this critical time.”

Massey, Climer and the other lawmakers referenced Thursday’s release will serve as West’s “initial legislative steering committee” – i.e. a firewall against McMaster’s bid to install Simpson into this position.

***

***

West said he was “grateful” for the support of the legislators – along with the endorsement of outgoing commissioner Hugh Weathers – saying they affirmed his “proven conservative leadership and extensive agribusiness experience.”

“Together, we’ll cut burdensome regulations, protect consumers, and defend our lands from Communist China, who threaten our food security and independence,” West said.

In a guest column FITSNews published back in April, West vowed to “cultivate an agricultural sector that is not only economically sustainable but also innovative and resilient for future generations.” He also pledged to “protect our land, consumers, and way of life.”

South Carolina is home to more than 22,000 farms and 4.6 million acres of farmland, per the latest data from the state. As of 2022, the industry’s annual economic impact totaled $51.8 billion – making it the largest sector of the Palmetto State’s economy. An estimated 260,000 jobs were “supported” by agriculture, which generates $12.3 billion in annual labor income within the state, again per the latest department data (.pdf).

While not as high-profile as statewide races for governor or attorney general, count on FITSNews to keep tabs on this down-ballot election as relevant news is made. Also, count on us to continue editorializing in support of a strengthened executive branch of government in the Palmetto State – including the executive appointment of multiple posts which are currently independently elected by voters.

***

