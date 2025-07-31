New Charges Filed Against Former Camden Military School Leader

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have filed fresh charges against a rural town councilman and former dean of students at a prestigious Midlands-area military school.

John A. Heflin, 54, of Bethune, S.C., was previously charged last September with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor. A member of Bethune’s town council, Heflin was charged this week with several additional alleged crimes – disseminating harmful material to a minor, second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of sixteen, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Probable cause affidavits accompanying the warrants for Heflin’s arrest noted that in mid-2014, during “multiple separate incidents,” he allegedly committed sexual battery on an unnamed juvenile victim – including acts of “forced sexual intercourse.”

Heflin was an instructor at Camden Military – and the alleged victim was a student – at the time of these alleged assaults.

During the same time frame – from May 31 and August 31, 2014 – Heflin also allegedly provided an unnamed juvenile “beer and liquor,” according to another affidavit. Yet another accused Heflin of providing an unnamed juvenile with “pornographic material for the purpose of masturbating with the juvenile while both watched.”

According to the affidavits, the “now-adult victim” provided details of the alleged assault during an interview with SLED agents.

Finally, Heflin was accused of molesting another minor victim under the age of sixteen by “touching the juvenile victim’s penis over the clothing” during the 2022 spring semester.

As SLED noted in announcing last year’s charge against Heflin, its investigation is “active and ongoing.” Anyone with information related to the inquiry should reach out to the agency at 803-896-2605 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.

“If you or someone you know may have been a victim involved with this matter, SLED recognizes it may be difficult to come forward,” the agency said in its statement. “Please know that survivor resources are available.”

The investigation into Heflin – requested by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) – appears to have been initiated following an alleged incident involving a cadet last fall. According to SLED’s initial release, on September 14, 2024 Heflin “did induce, entice and persuade (a) juvenile victim to send him a picture of his penis via Snapchat.” The victim was a cadet at Camden Military Academy at the time.

Prior to the photo being sent, Heflin “had engaged in sexually explicit conversations” with the cadet – conversations which reportedly dated back to 2022.

“Heflin told the (juvenile victim) he wanted to get him alone on the dirt roads of Bethune to be one on one, and what he would ‘love to do’ if the (victim) came to his house,” the affidavit added.

Per the S.C. Code of Laws (§ 16-3-655), Heflin is facing up to twenty years in prison on the second degree criminal sexual conduct charge alone.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Heflin is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

As he was last fall, Heflin was booked at the Kershaw County detention center. His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson.

