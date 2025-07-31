Kamala Harris Sitting Out 2026

Does she have her eye on 2028?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MARK POWELL

***

“For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office.”

With those words shared on Wednesday afternoon (July 31, 2025), former vice president Kamala Harris passed on the race for California governor in 2026. However, political observers quickly honed in on the two-word phrase that’s packed with the potential for her to appear in future elections.

“For now.”

Harris’ decision has some people wondering if skipping a gubernatorial bid in 2026 opens the door for a second presidential campaign in 2028.

“In the 21st Century, running for president is, for all practical purposes, a full-time job in itself,” a GOP political strategist shared with us. “Running back and forth among the early primary states, endlessly working the phone to raise money, covering your base with the national news media—it’s a non-stop whirlwind that leaves little time for tending to the candidate’s day job.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In her tweet, Harris tacitly acknowledged her unsuccessful White House run (saying politics has “too often failed the American people”), raised the specter of Donald Trump as national boogeyman (claiming America is “in a moment of crisis”) and even hinted Democrats need to change their messaging.

Though insisting the party remains committed to “the same values and principles,” she suggested it shouldn’t be “bound by the same playbook.”

What does that mean?

“Sounds like Kamala will be for he/she instead of them they/them next time around,” the strategist chuckled, referencing the Trump campaign’s 2024 commercial that played on Democrats’ preoccupation with identity politics: “Kamila is for they/them; President Trump is for you.”

***

What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story.



My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.



107 Days is out on September 23. I can't wait for you to read it: https://t.co/G4bkeZB4NZ pic.twitter.com/taUof0L4hs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2025

***

Historically, ex-vice presidents seeking a return to state elected office have faced an uphill climb. Most famously, after losing the presidency by a whisker to John F. Kennedy in 1960, Richard Nixon ran for governor of California in 1962—and got his clocked cleaned, going down in flames in a 51.9% to 46.8% defeat.

“Just think how much you’re going to be missing,” Nixon lashed at the assembled press following his defeat. “You don’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.”

Six years later, though, Nixon came back and won the White House.

Hubert H. Humphrey, who was vice president under Lyndon Johnson, was able to reclaim his former Minnesota U.S. Senate seat after losing the 1968 presidential election (to Nixon). But Jimmy Carter’s second-in-command, Walter Mondale, not only got shellacked in a presidential election he was also narrowly defeated in a bid to save another Minnesota U.S. Senate seat for his party. Incumbent Democrat Paul Wellstone was killed in a plane crash in October 2002 – just eleven days before Election Day, prompting Mondale to appear on the ballot in his stead.

Mondale lost – becoming the first American politician to lose an election in all fifty states.

***

***

What will Harris’ history be?

“By sidestepping the risk of defeat in California, Harris is keeping her options open, and her powder dry, for running again in 2028,” a national political operative noted. “But the real question is – do Democrats want her back?”

After all, the baggage Harris brought into her unsuccessful 2024 bid is likely to travel with her into any future campaigns – even if she does currently lead the crop of 2028 candidates, per polling averages published by Race to the White House.

Despite the surface fondness expressed for Harris by members of her own party, an undercurrent of resentment lingers beneath the surface. Harris was installed as the Democrats’ nominee when Joe Biden dropped out (was forced out?) of the race just before the Democratic National Convention – making him the only person in history to quit after having secured his party’s nomination.

Harris was supposed to give Democrats a better shot at victory, but it obviously didn’t work out that way.

“Harris didn’t slay the Trump dragon,” the operative explained. “And Dems have neither forgotten nor forgiven that. Look at Hillary Clinton. She actually received more popular votes than Trump in 2016. But where were the cries of ‘Bring back Hillary!’ in 2020 and 2024?”

And so pundits and the public alike sit back and watch as Harris ponders her next move. The only sure thing is that there won’t be another Harris campaign.

For now.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

