Fight For New National SCGOP Leader Escalates

by WILL FOLKS

***

Conventional wisdom held that South Carolina’s vacant seat on the Republican National Committee (RNC) – caused by the sudden passing of longtime national GOP leader Glenn McCall earlier this month – would be filled by the Palmetto State’s party chairman, Drew McKissick. Conventional wisdom also held that McKissick’s choice for the post would be former SCGOP chairman Chad Connelly.

GOP leaders gotta stick together, right?

Furthermore, conventional wisdom held McKissick would have no trouble installing Connelly into the post. His selection was a done deal, or so we were told.

That calculus was turned on its ear this week, however, when a relative political unknown in the Palmetto State – Richland County GOP chairman Tyson Grinstead – announced his candidacy for the position. Not long after his announcement, Grinstead was summoned to the White House for what sources called a “high-level meeting” within the administration of U.S. president Donald Trump.

***

“Had a great visit with staff at the White House this morning,” Grinstead posted on his Facebook page (accompanied by a picture of him standing outside the West Wing). “The SCGOP needs to elect a national committeeman who supports President Trump and his team.”

“That’s how you keep ‘First in the South’ and I’m already working to keep it!” Grinstead added, referring to the Palmetto State’s pivotal position on the Republican presidential calendar.

Connelly has claimed his seniority within the party will help South Carolina keep its ‘First in the South’ status within the GOP presidential primary election.

“If people care about ‘First in the South,’ they’re going to pay attention to seniority,” Connelly told FITSNews last week. “They’re going to vote for me.”

Earlier this week, this author appeared on radio host Bill Frady‘s show on WORD 98.9 in Greenville, S.C. to discuss the status of the race – although their conversation was held prior to Grinstead’s formal entry (and his White House summons).

Here, in its entirety, is that conversation…

(Click to listen)

(WORD 98.9)

***

“If the Trump forces really do start becoming more vocal in support of this Richland County chairman, Tyler Grinstead, it could be a race,” I noted in that interview.

Looks like that’s what is happening…

For those of you unhip to the inner workings of America’s political parties, the RNC is the entity responsible for drafting the GOP platform and branding/fundraising for “Republican” candidates. It is comprised of 168 members, including a state party chairman, national executive committeeman and national executive committeewoman from all fifty states.

Connelly and Grinstead will compete for votes among the South Carolina GOP executive committee, which typically includes representatives from all 46 counties, the state’s two national executive committee members, the state party chairman and the state party’s first vice-chairman. That’s fifty-one total votes, which means a candidate must normally receive 26 votes to win. Because of McCall’s passing and some ongoing drama over the status of the Pickens County GOP, there are currently only 49 votes to be had – meaning a victorious candidate must claim 25 to win the election.

Also, whomever emerges victorious at the state level will have to receive the national committee’s seal of approval before taking their seat.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any new developments as this race advances…

***

