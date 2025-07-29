Two Upstate Deputies Wounded In SWAT Training Exercise

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Two deputies of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) were injured during a training exercise of the agency’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team on Tuesday afternoon (July 29, 2025).

According to a release from the agency, GCSO is conducting an internal investigation in the aftermath of the incident – which unfolded at approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT in a vacant building located at 2000 Wade Hampton Boulevard (approximately three miles northeast of Greenville’s city center).

“During the exercise, both deputies were struck by a round,” the statement noted. “The content and type of round is under investigation.”

Sources familiar with the situation say the deputies were injured by a “bean bag” or “sabot-type” round discharged by one of the participants in the training exercise. The individual who allegedly fired the rounds was a “role player” in the exercise, according to these sources.

The two injured deputies were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police – although no specific information was immediately available regarding their condition.

***

“Their conditions are being assessed, and no further details regarding their injuries are available at this time,” the statement noted.

According to our Upstate law enforcement sources, however, both officers are expected to recover from their wounds.

“As with any incident involving injuries during training, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is committed to a thorough review of the circumstances,” the sheriff’s office stated in its release. “Additional information will be released as the investigation unfolds.”

This is a developing story…

***

***

